LA SOGA SALVATION: Trailer Revealed For High-Intensity Manny Perez Thriller!

The official trailer and poster art for LA SOGA SALVATION has been unleashed! Written, directed, and starring Manny Perez (Pride & Glory, Homeland) in his directorial debut, this high-octane film originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, where it screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

The hard-hitting thriller also stars Chris McGarry (“Lucifer”), Juan Fernández (“The Collector”), Hada Vanessa (“La Bruja”), and Sarah Jorge Leon (“La Siete Muertes”).

Screen Media will release the film in Theaters & On Demand January 28th.

Official Synopsis: Years after his last hit as a skilled and sought-after hitman under the alias La Soga, Luisito (Perez) has finally settled down with his girlfriend Lía (Sarah Jorge Leon) in a quiet seaside town. Unfortunately, his past isn’t done with him. When criminal contractor Jimmy Mac (Chris McGarry) finds himself in need of a skilled hitman to take out a powerful Dominican drug lord, he can think of no better man for the job than La Soga. Jimmy kidnaps Lía, leaving Luisito with no other choice than to re-enter the criminal underworld and take on a crew of dangerous killers, including a particularly mysterious assassin, Dani (Hada Vanessa), who has long awaited the chance to even the score with her rival, La Soga.

