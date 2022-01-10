SAMMY HAGAR Adds New 2022 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at The STRAT!

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar has announced six new performance dates for his critically-acclaimed Las Vegas Strip residency, “Sammy Hagar & Friends,” at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod . Due to popular demand, new concerts have just been added on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12, Wednesday, March 23, Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Presented by his award-winning portfolio of spirits, Santo Tequila, Beach Bar Rum, and Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., “Sammy Hagar & Friends” debuted this fall with a run of six sold-out concerts at the intimate 900-seat capacity STRAT Theater. Celebrating more than four decades of Hagar’s greatest hits, the residency features Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Hagar’s best-selling rock supergroup with Michael Anthony, renowned bassist and fellow Rock Hall of Fame inductee; Grammy-award winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso, as they tear through Hagar’s most iconic rock anthems spanning his solo career, Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle. Fans will take in the music experience of a lifetime with an ever-changing setlist that includes, “I Can’t Drive 55,” “There’s Only One Way To Rock,” “Right Now,” “Heavy Metal,” “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy,” “Mas Tequila,” “Why Can’t This Be Love,” and many more. Plus, surprise additions to the setlist when his legendary friends drop in to jam. Past shows have featured surprise performances by rock greats and friends including the legendary Bob Weir of Grateful Dead, Grammy Award winner Rick Springfield, and Stephen Pearcy from epic rock band, RATT.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to The STRAT for my Las Vegas residency,” said Hagar. “We have created the ultimate concert party in a theater that captures the beach vibes of my annual birthday parties in Cabo San Lucas with a new show every night. It’s a blast and I can’t wait to continue with my bandmates, special guests and Redheads in 2022.”

“The first run of the ‘Sammy Hagar & Friends’ residency exceeded all of our wildest expectations, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to announce these additional show dates,” said Steve Arcana, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment, Inc., parent company of The STRAT. “Sammy Hagar is one of rock music’s most dynamic and prolific artists, and we’re thrilled to have him at The STRAT.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Hagar’s designation as the first official Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos, Mexico. Honoring his longtime investment in the people and economy of Los Cabos, an award and medal were presented to Hagar last week at a commemorative ceremony with some of the region’s top dignitaries.

Produced by industry leader, SPI Entertainment, Golden Entertainment, and Hagar’s manager, Tom Consolo, of TC Management, the show is designed to transport audiences to Hagar’s iconic Cabo Wabo Cantina in Baja.

Tickets will go on sale to members of Sammy’s Fan Club at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 and to True Rewards members, Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s innovative guest loyalty rewards program, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“Party Pit” General Admission section ticket prices begin at $100, plus applicable tax and fees. All tickets and packages can be purchased onlineat http://tickets.thestrat.com/SammyHagar . All shows begin at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. Purchases will be limited to six tickets per transaction. More information about the show is available at TheSTRAT.com and Sammy Hagar’s website RedRocker.com .Golden Entertainment’s loyalty program, True Rewards, is free to join at https://www.truerewards.com/.

