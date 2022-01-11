 ‘American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD On March 1st Via Lionsgate

Follow the epic war between the Old Gods and the New Gods from start to finish in American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series, arriving March 1 from Lionsgate. Released from prison, left adrift by the tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard, Shadow Moon finds himself in the center of a world where gods exist and magic is real. As he travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it. Based on the massively popular best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and created by Bryan Fuller (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Hannibal,” “Dead Like Me”) and Michael Green (“Heroes,” Logan, Blade Runner 2049), American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $44.98 SRP.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Set in a hidden world where magic is real and gods exist on earth, AMERICAN GODS chronicles the brewing war between Old Gods and New Gods, as the traditional gods of mythology are steadily losing believers to a burgeoning pantheon of modern gods focused on technology and money. The story across three seasons centers around ex-convict Shadow Moon, bodyguard for the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, an Old God trying to rebuild the power and influence the Old Gods once had. As events unfold and Shadow struggles with his identity and place in the world, AMERICAN GODS examines humanity’s conflicted relationship with faith and the unknown.

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

THE ROAD TO “AMERICAN GODS” (Documentary)

Title Gods

God Squad Video Commentary

“American Gods” Origins

Old Gods

New Gods

What Is AMERICAN GODS?

Book vs. Show

Explore the Crocodile Bar in 360 Degrees with Commentary by Cast and Crew, including with Bryan Fuller, Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber

Audio Commentaries with Cast & Crew

The House on the Rock: Setting the Stage

The Second Coming: Neil Gaiman on Season Two

Gods and Ends: Random Musings from the Cast

Meet the New Gods of Season Three

Road to Epiphany: The Season Three Journey

Five Questions for the Cast

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.