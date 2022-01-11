‘Vikings: The Complete Series’ Set To Erupt Onto Blu-ray This March!

The final episodes of the multiple Emmy Award® nominated series complete the saga as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 on Blu-ray and DVD for $29.98 / $24.98 SRP. Out on March 15, 2022 the new three-disc set release includes all-new special features to explore along with extended international versions of the episodes. Additionally, Vikings: The Complete Series, which includes all six seasons of Vikings will also be available for fans to own on Blu-ray and DVD for $159.99 / $134.99 SRP.

In season six, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgård) disappearance and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar. The saga continues the exploits of chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his crew while exploring Bjorn’s reign over Kattegat, Ivar’s adventures in Rus and Wessex, and Ubbe’s expeditions to Iceland and North America.

Created and executive produced by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), Vikings is also executive produced along with Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions (The Count of Monte Cristo), Sheila Hockins (The Tudors,The Borgias), John Weber of Take 5 Productions (The Handmaid’s Tale ), Sherry Marsh (Pose), Alan Gasmer (Fahrenheit 451), and James Flynn (The Tudors, The Borgias).

Vikings is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. Vikings is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

New and Exclusive Bonus Content: The Epic Worlds of Vikings

New and Exclusive Bonus Content: The Vikings Series Finale: Audio Commentary with Creator Michael Hirst and Series Star Georgia Hirst

Deleted Scenes

10 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

King of Kings All Change The Signal Lost Souls All At Sea The Final Straw The Raft of Medusa It’s Only Magic The Lord Giveth… The Last Act

VIKINGS: SEASON 6, VOL. 2 BASICS

Release Date: March 15, 2022

Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: 458 min Approx.

Enhanced Content: 25 min Approx

DVD Price: $24.98 SRP

Blu-ray Price: $29.98 SRP

3 Discs (3 DVD-9s) / 3 Discs (3 BD-50s)

Audio: English (5.1) and Francais

Subtitles: ESDH & Francais

VIKINGS: THE COMPLETE SERIES BASICS

Release Date: March 15, 2022

Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: 3,786 minutes

DVD Price: $134.99 SRP

Blu-ray Price: $159.99 SRP

27 Discs (27 DVD-9s) / 27 Discs (27 BD-50s)

Audio: English (5.1) and Francais

Subtitles: ESDH ESDH & Francais

