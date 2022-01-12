Kenny Loggins To Release ‘Still Alright’ Memoir In June Via Hachette Books

Hachette Books has officially announced the forthcoming publication of award-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins’ memoir, STILL ALRIGHT. The book will be published on June 14, 2022.

In a remarkable career, Kenny Loggins has rocked stages worldwide, released twelve platinum albums, and landed hits all over the Billboard charts. His place in music history is marked by a unique gift for collaboration combined with the vision to evolve, adapt, and persevere in an industry that loves to eat its own.

Loggins served as a pivotal figure in the folk-rock movement of the early ’70s when he paired with former Buffalo Springfield member Jim Messina, recruited Stevie Nicks for the classic duet “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend,’” then pivoted to smooth rock in teaming up with Michael McDonald on their back-to-back Grammy-winning hits “What a Fool Believes” and “This Is It” (a seminal moment in the history of what would come to be known as Yacht Rock). In the ’80s, Loggins became the king of soundtracks with hit recordings for Caddyshack, Footloose, and Top Gun; and a bona fide global superstar singing alongside Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson on “We Are the World.”

Pre-Orders are now available for the book at this location — www.stillalright.com.

In STILL ALRIGHT, Kenny Loggins gives fans a candid and entertaining perspective on his life and career as one of the most noteworthy musicians of the 1970s and ’80s. He provides an abundance of compelling, insightful, and terrifically amusing behind-the-scenes tales. Loggins draws readers back to the musical eras they’ve loved, as well as addressing the challenges and obstacles of his life and work—including two marriages that ended in divorce; a difficult but motivating relationship with the older brother for which “Danny’s Song” is named; struggles with his addiction to benzodiazepines; and the revelations of turning seventy and looking back at everything that has shaped his music—and coming to terms with his rock-star persona and his true self.

“Writing this book and piecing together the moments of my life has been a really eye-opening experience for me,” says Loggins. “It’s almost like therapy, to get to look at how honest I can be. How honest can I be about my motivations, my reactions to certain relationships and circumstances, what did I learn, and how did it affect my music.”

And Publisher Mary Ann Naples adds, “We’re thrilled by this opportunity to publish with a wonderful artist who has appealed to so many music fans across genres and generations, and who is ready to tell his story with wisdom, humor, and heart.”

Kenny Loggins will actively promote STILL ALRIGHT with a media tour and event appearances. The book will be published in hardcover, e-book, and an audio format by Hachette Audio on June 14, 2022 and is available for pre-order now.

More About Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins emerged with Loggins & Messina, one of the bestselling musical duos of the 1970s, with their six releases between 1971 and 1976 (plus three live albums and four compilations), counting for 16 million units sold. Loggins has released 14 solo records since then with more than 25 million albums sold, charted five top-10 singles, and won two Grammy Awards for “What A Fool Believes” and “This Is it,” and received one Academy Award nomination for “Footloose.” Loggins’ song “Conviction of the Heart” was hailed as the “unofficial anthem of the environmental movement” by Vice President Al Gore, and his environmental television special for the Disney Channel, This Island Earth, won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Writing and for the title track. Loggins has also cut two live albums, two greatest-hits compilations, and two children’s records including Return to Pooh Corner, which remains the bestselling children’s album of the last two decades. He recently donated use of his single “The Great Adventure” to the San Diego Zoo for their Kids TV network which airs in children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses around the world, supporting his belief that “every child should experience the healing power of music.” Known as “The Soundtrack King,” Loggins has had his music featured in several iconic films including Footloose, Caddyshack, and Top Gun. Loggins has millions of followers and listeners across social and streaming platforms and continues to sell out live shows both domestically and internationally.

About Jason Tubrow

Jason Turbow is the author of the bestselling The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America’s Pastime; Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic: Reggie, Rollie, Catfish, & Charlie Finley’s Swingin’ A’s; and They Bled Blue: Fernandomania, Strike-Season Mayhem, and The Weirdest Championship Baseball Had Ever Seen: The 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers. He has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and SI.com, among many publications.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.