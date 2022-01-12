W.A.S.P. Announces U.S. Dates For 40th Anniversary World Tour

Legendary rockers W.A.S.P. has just announced U.S. Tour dates for their 40th Anniversary Tour! June 6th 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Coming along for the trek are L.A.’s ARMORED SAINT, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. And as a special treat, MICHAEL SCHENKER will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows.

Blackie Lawless commenting on the U.S. tour: “For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022… we return. 10 years I’d want, 10 years I’ve cussed, 10 years I’d lust to return…. To my home land… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless.”

Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live

“So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the U.S…. Back to the Beginning. I’m gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody.

W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning.” — Blackie Lawless

W.A.S.P. 40 YEARS LIVE WORLD TOUR 2022 – U.S DATES

29 Oct – Anaheim, CA – The Grove

30 Oct- Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

31 Oct – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02 Nov – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT

03 Nov – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavillion w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT

04 Nov – San Antonio, TX – Eaton Arena w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT

05 Nov – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT

06 Nov – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT

09 Nov – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

10 Nov – Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center

11 Nov – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s

12 Nov – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

13 Nov – Pittsburgh, PA – Palace Theater

16 Nov – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

17 Nov – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

18 Nov – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

19 Nov – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

20 Nov – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theater

23 Nov – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

25 Nov – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

26 Nov – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

29 Nov – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

30 Nov – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs02 Dec – St Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

03 Dec – St Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

05 Dec – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

07 Dec – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Theater

09 Dec – San Francisco, CA – The Regency

About W.A.S.P.

Few Bands in the history of Rock N’ Roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this Band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the Band’s unique style of Shock and Rock caused Religious organizations, Local City Councils, Parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.

Witness Live the Winged Assassins spectacle of “SHOCK and ROLL” as they take you Back…Back to the Beginning!

