COACHELLA 2022: Official Artist Lineup Announced!

The official lineup for the 2022 edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed. The legendary festival is set to make its return on April 15-17 and April 22-24. This year’s epic lineup includes Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West (officially billed as Ye), and Swedish House Mafia will headline the festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Check out the full lineup for the fest below.
The lineup also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vince Staples, Japanese Breakgast, Baby Keem, Caribou (and Daphni), City Girls, Denzel Curry, Caroline Polachek, 100 gecs, DJ Koze, Turnstile, Rina Sawayama, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, the Avalanches, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Arooj Aftab, Orville Peck, Nilüfer Yanya, Disclosure, Brockhampton, PUP, the Blessed Madonna, Peggy Gou, Spiritualized, Amber Mark, Slowthai, Fatboy Slim, Mako Kream, IDLES, J.I.D, girl in red, Duck Sauce, BadBadNotGood, Amyl and the Sniffers, and many more.
Additionally, the festival will livestream on Coachella’s official YouTube channel.
Coachella 2022 artist lineup:
100 gecs
21 Savage
Adam Port
Alaina Castillo
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Alt?n Gün
Amber Mark
AMÉMÉ
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Ari Lennox
Arlo Parks
Arooj Aftab
ARTBAT
Baby Keem
BADBADNOTGOOD
Banda MS
beabadoobee
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Bedouin
Belly
Big Sean
Billie Eilish
Bishop Briggs
Black Coffee
black midi
BROCKHAMPTON
Caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen
Caroline Polachek
Channel Tres
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City Girls
Code Orange
Cole Knight
Conan Gray
Cordae
Crumb
Cuco
Current Joys
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Dear Humans
Denzel Curry
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Holographic
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
Ela Minus
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
EPIK HIGH
EYEDRESS
Fatboy Slim
88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER
FINNEAS
Floating Points
Flume
Fred again..
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
GG Magree
girl in red
Giselle Woo & the Night Owls
Giveon
Griselda
Grupo Firme
Harry Styles
Hayden James
Holly Humberstone
Hot Chip
IDLES
Inner Wave
Isaiah Rashad
J.I.D
Jamie xx
Japanese Breakfast
Jayda G
Jean Dawson
Jessie Reyez
John Summit
Joji
Karol G
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
L’Impératrice
Lane 8
Lawrence
Layla Benitez
Lil Baby
Logic1000
Lost Kings
Louis the Child
Luttrell
Madeon
Maggie Rogers
Måneskin
Mannequin Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Masego
Maxo Kream
Megan Thee Stallion
MEUTE
Miane
Michael Bibi
MIKA
Molchat Doma
Natanael Cano
Nathy Peluso
Nicki Nicole
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
Princess Nokia
PUP
Purple Disco Machine
Raveena
Rich Brian
Richie Hawtin
Rina Sawayama
Role Model
Run the Jewels
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Sampa the Great
Satori
Skegss
SLANDER
slowthai
Snoh Aalegra
SOHMI
Solomun
Spiritualized
Steve Lacy
Still Woozy
Stromae
Surf Curse
Swedish House Mafia
Tchami
The Avalanches
The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
The Chats
The Hu
The Marías
The Martinez Brothers
The Regrettes
TOKiMONSTA
Turnstile
Viagra Boys
Vince Staples
VNSSA
Wallows
Whipped Cream
Yard Act
Ye
Yola
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.