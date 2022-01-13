Scream Factory To Release ‘Paranoiac’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray In February!

Scream Factory will release their highly anticipated ‘Paranoiac’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™ on February 8th. Special features for the release include a new 2K scan from the interpositive, a new audio commentary, and two new interviews.

Synopsis: Nothing is quite what it seems in this riveting, complex tale of greed, dementia and deceit from Hammer Films, the experts in terror. Rescued from a suicide attempt by a man claiming to be her long-dead brother, a young heiress (Janette Scott, The Day Of The Triffids) finds a new reason to live. But her relatives have doubts. They think “Tony” (Alexander Davion) is an imposter who’s trying to get his hands on the family fortune. Everyone has their own secret reasons to suspect Tony, as well as their own designs on his vast inheritance – especially brother Simon (Oliver Reed, The Curse Of The Werewolf), a magnetic but devastatingly cruel wretch who’ll stop at nothing to thwart the supposed pretender.

Customers ordering from shoutfactory.com will receive a rolled 18×24 poster featuring the brand new art while supplies last.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

• NEW 2K scan from the interpositive

• NEW audio commentary with film historian Bruce Hallenbeck

• NEW Drink to Deception – an interview with author/film historian Kim Newman

• NEW A Toast to Terror – an interview with author/film historian Jonathan Rigby

• The Making of Hammer’s PARANOIAC hosted by author Wayne Kinsey

• Theatrical Trailer

• Still Gallery

1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Mono/English SDH Subtitles/1963/Approximate Feature Running Time: +/- 80 Minutes

