First Look At WWE Hall of Famer KEVIN NASH in ‘LOCKDOWN’ — High-Octane Action Thriller Set For February Release!

Uncork’d Entertainment has unleashed the official trailer and poster art for their upcoming action-thriller LOCKDOWN starring WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash (John Wick, The Punisher). The film will hit on DVD and VOD February 1st 2022.

An action-thriller in the vein of the John Wick and Equalizer film series, the film tells of an angry mob, fed up with a deadly virus that has wiped out most of the population, that attack a school to rid their city of those they suspect are spreading the disease. One man must rescue his sister and fight his way out, against the armed militia.

Written and directed by Micah Lyons (The Runners), LOCKDOWN also stars David Ford and Stephanie Kae Smith.

“LOCKDOWN is a full-tilt action-thriller, with a great turn by Kevin Nash, that barely lets up,” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “We’re excited for both fans of the genre and Kevin Nash to see it”.

