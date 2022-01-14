NOBLE POETS Release Official Video For New Single “Humpty Dumpty”

Northern California duo, NOBLE POETS, continue to bring their honest, earnest brand of Hip Hop to an ever-growing audience. Jevon ‘ODW’ Barnes and Caleb May are proud to present their second single “Humpty Dumpty”.

The video for the new single continues the narrative started by the previous single, “Never Fit In.” Both videos were inspired by Barnes’ real life experiences with domestic violence, addiction and living on the streets. He brings forth his story in order to help others see that it is ok to seek help dealing with all manner of trauma.

“When my life seemed lost with nowhere to go, I found hope,” says Jevon of the inspiration behind his video series. “When everything unraveled and I was alone in the dark I figured out there was a light to be found. I want to share that light with others – I want to show them through the narrative in my videos.” As it is important to Noble Poets to provide info for those seeking help, the end of the video tags two amazing organizations – The Jed Foundation and MusiCares, through whom fans can find understanding and help.

This is the second single from NOBLE POETS forthcoming album, The Beautiful Flaw. The reception to Jevon’s story has been overwhelmingly positive, with key press like Recovery Today, The Rockman Power Hour and Knotfest/Talk Toomey podcast among others supporting his message.

