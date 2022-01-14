Vampires Everywhere Release New Single + Music Video “Sudden Death”

Las Vegas-based horror rockers Vampires Everywhere have today released their latest single and music video for their new track “Sudden Death”.

Speaking on today’s release, frontman Michael Vampire shares: “I am beyond excited to continue my 12-year journey with Vampires Everywhere into 2022. Bringing back Vampires has inspired me and given me a fresh outlook on my music career. That being said I’m stoked to release our next single “Sudden Death”. I wanted to tackle my love for the occult and my relationship demons. This song is a direct hybrid of those elements. The music video was so fun to shoot this time. Everything was perfectly planned out and storyboarded. It’s about a girl that is trapped in her own head, toying with the idea of taking her own life. She’s been turned into a monster, a vampire by me. She’s watching me from this creepy TV HQ-type space debating her next move. She ultimately decides to destroy me to get revenge to appease her own demons. I’m excited for people to see and hear the new 2022 Vampires Chapter. I am grateful we will be hitting the road in February to play “Sudden Death” live as I’m stoked to see how it translates on a stage.”

Fans will have the opportunity to see Vampires Everywhere on the road this spring on the From Hell With Love Tour along with Young Medicine, City Of The Weak, and Junexa. Watch the music video for “Sudden Death” here or at the link below, and click here for ticket information for the From Hell With Love Tour.

Vampires Everywhere Tour Dates:

From Hell With Love Tour Dates

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Rockstar Bar

February 5 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

February 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

February 8 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

February 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

February 11 – Kansas City, MO – Vivo

February 12 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

February 13 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s (Stan’s Room)

February 14 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

February 15 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

February 17 – Huntsville, AL – HSV Sidetracks

February 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

February 19 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

February 20 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

February 22 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

February 23 – El Paso, TX – The Rockhouse

February 25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

ABOUT VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE

Vampires Everywhere were conceptualized in early 2010 by Michael Orlando later known as Michael Vampire. The band started its journey in Hollywood, CA-based on the idea of bringing a fresh feel to an already saturated metalcore market. Michael has been obsessed with the 1987 cult classic film “The Lost Boys” since age 13 and wanted to start a band around his love for the movie and his passion for rock music. The band quickly gained notoriety in 2010 with their debut music video for “Immortal Love” which hit half a million views and landed on the iconic MTV Headbangers Ball. A few months later VE was signed to Century Media Records and toured with Black Veil Brides on the Hot Topic Tour around the United States. The band also landed an opening spot for X Japan’s first North American run playing for over 5,000 people a night and to this day is the only band to open for X Japan in the US. After an amazing run on the 2012 Warped Tour, the band was asked by Kevin Lyman to headline Rob Zombie’s Great Adventure in Pomona, CA. Vampires Everywhere have since toured with the likes of Motionless In White, AIDEN, Alesana, Orgy, Filter, Falling In Reverse, and countless others. Stay tuned for more Vampires Everywhere news coming soon.

