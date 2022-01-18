Placebo Share New Single “Try Better Next Time” From Upcoming ‘Never Let Me Go’ Album

Placebo have released “Try Better Next Time” from the band’s forthcoming album, Never Let Me Go (March 25, Rise Records). It follows recently released new tracks “Beautiful James” and “Surrounded by Spies,” the latter of which heralded news of the band’s long-awaited eighth studio album – and first together in almost a decade.

Listen to “Try Better Next Time” here and view the visualizer here. Album pre-orders are available here.

“Try Better Next Time” further opens up what we know about Never Let Me Go’s frank and honest depiction of our modern times. Where opening single “Beautiful James” revealed a stern commentary on the proliferation of ignorant opinions, and follow-up track “Surrounded By Spies” spun themes of tech-saturation, “Try Better Next Time” – the album’s poignant centrepiece – can be easy to mistake as an apocalyptic vision of the future. Instead, we find the band focusing less on endings and more on new beginnings. It’s an anthem for the end of a world that we know – not the end of it completely – and a celebration of the possibility of what might come next, whether humanity has a seat at the table or not.

When Brian Molko considers how we might “grow fins, go back in the water” it is proposed with the greater good in mind. It is the setting aside of ego in the face of eco-disaster, in recognition of all that mankind has done to the planet. The world keeps turning whether under the influence of humanity or not. Commenting, he says: “It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect. Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try Better Next Time.”

Entering into the release of Never Let Me Go, Placebo continue to view their subject matter through as wide a lens as possible. Details come into sharp focus but are always considered with a bigger picture in mind. It may at times paint their world as one ravaged by the effects of mounting crises, but it also stands up as a document of how to hold onto one another, and nurture relationships, even when it feels like a losing battle. Never Let Me Go is a place to stare harsh realities in the face, while holding onto the hope of something brighter to come.

Placebo will embark on run of headline UK / IE tour dates in 2022. Tickets are available here.

PLACEBO UK + EUROPEAN 2022 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

Sat 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Tue 4 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

Thu 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sat 8 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Mon 10 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Tue 11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

Thu 13 – Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall Black Box

Fri 14 – Tallin, Estonia – Saku Arena Black Box

Mon 17 – Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI Hall 3

Wed 19 – Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Sat 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Mon 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed 26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Thu 27 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sat 29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

Mon 31 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Universum

NOVEMBER

Wed 2 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Fri 4 – Esch El Azette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Mon 7 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Thu 10 – Nancy, France – Zenith

Fri 11 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

Sun 13 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena

Mon 14 – Rennes, France – La Liberte

Fri 18 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

Sat 19 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre

Mon 21 – Liverpool, UK – Eventim Olympia

Tue 22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu 24 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Sat 26 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

Sun 27 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

Tue 29 – Leicester, UK – De Montford Hall

Wed 30 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

DECEMBER

Fri 2 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

Sat 3 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

Wed 7 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange

Thu 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 1

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.