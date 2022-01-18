Placebo Share New Single “Try Better Next Time” From Upcoming ‘Never Let Me Go’ Album

Placebo have released “Try Better Next Time” from the band’s forthcoming album, Never Let Me Go (March 25, Rise Records). It follows recently released new tracks “Beautiful James” and “Surrounded by Spies,” the latter of which heralded news of the band’s long-awaited eighth studio album – and first together in almost a decade.
Listen to “Try Better Next Time” here and view the visualizer here. Album pre-orders are available here.
“Try Better Next Time” further opens up what we know about Never Let Me Go’s frank and honest depiction of our modern times. Where opening single “Beautiful James” revealed a stern commentary on the proliferation of ignorant opinions, and follow-up track “Surrounded By Spies” spun themes of tech-saturation, “Try Better Next Time” – the album’s poignant centrepiece – can be easy to mistake as an apocalyptic vision of the future. Instead, we find the band focusing less on endings and more on new beginnings. It’s an anthem for the end of a world that we know – not the end of it completely – and a celebration of the possibility of what might come next, whether humanity has a seat at the table or not.
When Brian Molko considers how we might “grow fins, go back in the water” it is proposed with the greater good in mind. It is the setting aside of ego in the face of eco-disaster, in recognition of all that mankind has done to the planet. The world keeps turning whether under the influence of humanity or not. Commenting, he says: “It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect. Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try Better Next Time.”
Entering into the release of Never Let Me Go, Placebo continue to view their subject matter through as wide a lens as possible. Details come into sharp focus but are always considered with a bigger picture in mind. It may at times paint their world as one ravaged by the effects of mounting crises, but it also stands up as a document of how to hold onto one another, and nurture relationships, even when it feels like a losing battle. Never Let Me Go is a place to stare harsh realities in the face, while holding onto the hope of something brighter to come.
Placebo will embark on run of headline UK / IE tour dates in 2022. Tickets are available here.
PLACEBO UK + EUROPEAN 2022 HEADLINE TOUR DATES
OCTOBER
Sat 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Tue 4 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
Thu 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sat 8 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Mon 10 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
Tue 11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
Thu 13 – Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall Black Box
Fri 14 – Tallin, Estonia – Saku Arena Black Box
Mon 17 – Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI Hall 3
Wed 19 – Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Sat 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
Mon 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed 26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Thu 27 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sat 29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
Mon 31 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Universum
NOVEMBER
Wed 2 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Fri 4 – Esch El Azette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Mon 7 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Tue 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Thu 10 – Nancy, France – Zenith
Fri 11 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
Sun 13 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena
Mon 14 – Rennes, France – La Liberte
Fri 18 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall
Sat 19 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre
Mon 21 – Liverpool, UK – Eventim Olympia
Tue 22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Thu 24 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Sat 26 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy
Sun 27 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy
Tue 29 – Leicester, UK – De Montford Hall
Wed 30 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds
DECEMBER
Fri 2 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
Sat 3 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Mon 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
Wed 7 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange
Thu 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 1
