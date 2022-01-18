Sean Baker’s ‘Red Rocket’ To Hit DVD and Blu-Ray On March 15th Via Lionsgate

Premiering in Cannes and nominated for three Gotham Awards, Red Rocket, a darkly funny, live-wire film, arrives March 15 on DVD and Blu-ray from Lionsgate.

Written and directed by Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), the movie features Simon Rex (Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie V, Superhero Movie), Bree Elrod (in her major debut role), and Suzanna Son (feature film debut). Red Rocket will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $19.98 and on Blu-ray for the suggested retail price of $21.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) is back home in small-town Texas after burning bridges and flaming out all over Los Angeles. A hustler, operator, and charismatic con man, Mikey quickly learns that no one wants him back. When he meets a teenager working at the local donut shop, he sees his ticket back to the big time, in this darkly funny, live-wire film from acclaimed writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine).

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sean Baker, Cinematographer Drew Daniels, and Actor Simon Rex

Audio Commentary with Film Critic Kat Ellinger

Making Red Rocket

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.