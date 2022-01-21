KING’S X Guitarist Ty Tabor To Release ‘Shades’ Solo Album In March!

Acclaimed King’s X guitarist, songwriter, and co-vocalist Ty Tabor has today announced his latest solo album, Shades, out on March 4th via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming 11th solo album features 10 brand new songs with 3 bonus tracks and follows the successful release of 2018’s Alien Beans. Shades is available for preorder in various configurations including CD, vinyl and digital download at the link here: https://smarturl.it/TyTabor.

“When it comes to what I write for solo material, I don’t really think about bands or anything like that. These new songs explore different sides of life and death,” Ty explains. “I was dealing with the recent loss of my dad when some of this was written. There are lighter moments mixed in to keep it from being too focused on loss or sadness. I also resurrected a couple of old ideas that weren’t ready until now. I just write music that makes me happy, and I’ve ended up with an album I really love!”

From the opening chords of “Come Home,” it is clear that Ty Tabor’s trademark guitar tone lays the bedrock for his latest solo release Shades. Ty tackles a wide array of emotions and topics with layered harmonies, hooky pop sensibilities, and the total riffage that remains a crucial ingredient to the King’s X sound. Songs like “What You’re Thinking,” “One Drop of Water,” and “Doesn’t Linger” show Ty’s penchant for crafting tunes with tremendous melodies, while songs like “Shallow,” and “Your Fantasy,” trend heavy and exemplify why Ty is one of the most influential guitarists of the last three decades.

‘Shades’ Tracklist

Come Home

Shallow

Your Fantasy

What You’re Thinking

Sister Genocide

Best Day in a While

Insane

One Drop of Water

Doesn’t Linger

Leaves Falling Down

Ashes – (Bonus Track) [CD & Digital Download only]

Political Nonsense – (Bonus Track) [CD & Digital Download only]

Ashes (Acoustic) – (Bonus Track) [CD & Digital Download only]

About Ty Tabor

Ty Tabor is an acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist most known as one third of the hard rock outfit King’s X. The legendary trio continues to release albums and has influenced the likes of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Dream Theater, Pantera, and many more. Throughout his career, Ty has collaborated with a plethora of rock notables such as John Myung, Carmine Appice, Geoff Tate, Greg Bissonette, and more. To this day, Ty’s guitar tone remains one of the most sought after sounds amongst guitarists young and old. Ty’s latest solo offering, Shades, will be available on March 4th via Rat Pak Records.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.