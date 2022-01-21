PAPA ROACH Release Anthemic New Single “Stand Up”; ‘Kill The Noise Tour’ Set For March

Papa Roach are kicking off the new year with a powerful message behind their anthemic single. “’Stand Up’ is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have,” shares front man Jacoby Shaddix. “Stand Up is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice.”

“Stand Up” is available on all streaming platforms here: https://paparoach.lnk.to/standup

Produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Maroon 5), the release brings massive energy and unique arrangements to Jacoby Shaddix’s uplifting and motivating lyrics. The track seeks to provide a signature, bouncing anthem for a world that is energized to stand up against injustice, complacency, and opposition, further exercising their agency towards the obstacles in this new year.

“Stand Up” joins previously released singles “Dying To Believe”, “Kill The Noise” (which held the no. 1 position on the Mainstream Rock Charts for over a month) and genre-bending banger of a single “Swerve” featuring Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) and Sueco, all pulled from a 2020 writing session with the iconic rock band and a tight-knit creative team including familiar collaborators Colin Brittain and Nick Furlong.What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. The forthcoming album, expected to drop later this year, will be released via New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm).

Papa Roach are also celebrating March 1st’s Anaheim, CA show as the first “SOLD OUT” gig on North American “Kill The Noise Tour” featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band’s first headlining tour in three years. A full list of tour dates is below with more information, tickets and VIP packages available here. Also, the band have announced their return to Mexico City on April 4th at Pepsi Center – a special Co-headline event with Simple Plan, and opening act EMO NITE spinning eclectic nostalgic hits throughout the evening.

Papa Roach + Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

March 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – SOLD OUT

March 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 – Salt Lake City – The Great Saltair

March 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

March 9 – Omaha, NE – Ralston Arena

March 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

March 12 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

March 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

March 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

March 22 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

March 23 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

March 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

March 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 1 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 2 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 4 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center ^

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE – excluding Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

^ Special Show with SIMPLE PLAN and Emo Nite

