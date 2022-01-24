BAD BUNNY Announces “World’s Hottest Tour” Dates For U.S. and Latin America

Proclaimed the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year by Spotify, Bad Bunny has distinguished himself for his revolutionary moves that constantly impact the music industry. Today, the multi-award-winning artist adds a new milestone to his career, announcing his first stadium tour “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” across the United States and Latin America. Promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., the tour kicks off on August 5th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, making stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and many more before wrapping at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 30th, then heading out to Latin America in October. Tickets for this stadium tour will go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 26 at 12pm local time. Subsequently, they will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 28 at 12pm local time on worldshottesttour.com.

Joining Bad Bunny as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY® nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, Diplo. With his music and visuals, Alesso creates experiences that have made him one of the most celebrated live performers. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today with billions of streams on some of the world’s best dance recordings.

This announcement is a clear representation of Bad Bunny’s extraordinary growth as a global superstar. Just after announcing his tour “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022” in April 2021, which will begin February 9th and will tour 35 indoor arenas across North America, the artist broke the record at Ticketmaster for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018. Bad Bunny quickly sold out all 35 shows, moving more than 500,000 tickets. In addition, the artist performed his first stadium concerts in December 2021, breaking audience records with two performances at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico. There is no doubt that after such success, “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” in stadiums with an all new production will continue to elevate the artist’s career to new transcendental levels.

Over the past year, Bad Bunny has released top hits that have earned him the title of #1 Latin Artist in the US by Billboard for a third consecutive year and was also named one of the top 10 most popular global superstars. As if that were not enough, he is also the highest-ranking Latin act on Billboard’s general all genre chart “Top Artists,” ranking at #10, and is the artist with the most hits to reach the Top 10 of the “Hot Latin Songs” chart since the charts inception.

Adding to his great accomplishments in 2021, the artist closed the year by surprising his fans with the premiere of the music video for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” which he made in collaboration with The Simpsons. The series is known for bringing some of the most popular celebrities in the world to life in cartoon form and this time Bad Bunny caused a great impact with his participation, reaffirming his leading spot in the music industry.

“Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”

United States Tour Dates Date City/State Venue 5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^ 12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^ 18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^ 20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field 23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^ 27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> 1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ 7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^ 9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^ 14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^ 17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ 23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ 28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^ 30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium>

^ with special guest Alesso

with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates Date City/Country Venue 21-Oct Santo Domingo, DR Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez 28-Oct Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos 4-Nov Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani 11-Nov Asuncion, Paraguay Estadio La Nueva Olla 13-Nov Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional 16-Nov Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa 18-Nov Medellin, Colombia Estadio Atanasio Girardot 22-Nov Panama City, Panama Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez 24-Nov San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Nacional 26-Nov San Salvador, El Salvador Estadio Cuscatlán 29-Nov San Pedro Sula, Honduras Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano 1-Dec Guatemala City, Guatemala Explanada Cardales de Cayalá 3-Dec Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA 9-Dec Mexico City, Mexico Estadio Azteca

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.