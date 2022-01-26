THE COMEBACK KING: Corey Feldman Debuts Fiery New Single From ‘Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love’ Album

2022 is shaping up to be a tremendous year for Corey Feldman. The pop icon has unleashed a certified banger with the release of his new single, “The Comeback King.” The fiery track, which features a heaping helping of old-school flavor and anthemic flow, is the first single from Feldman’s new album, Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love, a sequel to his debut album and his first full-length studio album of all-new music in six years.

The all-new box set Love Left 2.1 celebrates the early years of his music career (1986-1994). Love Left 2.1 will only be available in physical formats (limited to 500 copies) and will not be released digitally. To order, please visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

Check out “The Comeback King” below, along with more details on the epic box set release!

Showcased throughout four CDs, two DVDs, and more, the stunning box set includes unreleased music, a remixed and remastered version of his debut album Love Left, and Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love, a sequel to his debut album and his first full length studio album of all new music in six years.

The Love Left 2.1 Box Set features an original design heart shaped box illustrated by Howard Teman (who did the original Love Left album art) and graphic designed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Mark London.

Featuring musical guests Michael Damian, Lita Ford, Don Dokken, Mickey Thomas (Starship), Hunt Sales, Roberta Freeman (Pink Floyd), Curtis Young, and BLAZAR, the included DVDs contain unreleased home videos, film clips, and rare photos of Feldman alongside Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses), Drew Barrymore, Corey Haim, Michael Jackson, Alfonso Ribiero, Wil Wheaton, Nicole Eggert, John Preston, Rick Springfield, Rain Pryor, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, and many more. This box set is a must-have for all Corey “Feldfans”.

