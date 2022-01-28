Danilo Božovi Launches Barkeep: A Bartending Bible for Today’s Drinks Enthusiast

Barkeep: The Guide to Becoming a Professional Bartender has become a mainstay in bartending education since it was first published in 2016. Flash forward to 2022, and the iconic volume is joined by a second edition, with new updates and insights from author and bar industry veteran Danilo Božovi?. Barkeep: The Art of Mixology, Bar & Cocktails will feature the same deep dives into technique and history that made the first volume so popular, delving into the world of mixology, new craft techniques, classic and contemporary recipes, and easy to make ingredients at home.

Božovi? has been a bartender at some of the country’s most awarded bars for over two decades. His work as a beverage consultant has taken him around the world, where he developed a deep knowledge of international spirits and global trends. He is currently managing partner at the Miami outpost of Employees Only, and co-founder of Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, a speakeasy-style haunt on South Beach that showcases tropical beverages and a 150+ bottle rum collection. Published in 2016 with co-author Andrija Risti?, the first edition of Barkeep was an offshoot of the pair’s work at Belgrade Bartending Academy. It quickly became a go-to, with robust sections on classic training and the fundamentals of bartending accentuated with information on the tradition and history of the craft.

Božovi? flew solo writing the second edition of Barkeep, and the subtitle gives readers an idea of its expanded purview. Barkeep: The Art of Mixology, Bar & Cocktails goes beyond must-have industry knowledge and empowers aficionados and cocktail enthusiasts and to up their game. Professional bartenders, owners, and barbacks will still find plenty of tips to employ in their craft, but connoisseurs will love the added information on everything from new spirits and tiki drinks to reflections on Božovi?’s time behind the bar, and his thoughts on the philosophy and storied history of cocktail bartending.

“It was important for me to go into the heart of our craft, and delve into the culture and the smallest details that make our profession a true art form,” says Božovi?. “A grounding in this knowledge is what takes bartending from an everyday trade to an art form.”

Though history is written, the bar industry is ever evolving, and Barkeep’s second edition equips today’s intellectual bartender with the most up to date knowledge and laser-focused insight into the trade. Get ready for lessons on unique global spirits like Slivovitz, Clairin, Singani, and Mastiha, together with sections on Caribbean and Latin spirit offerings informed by Božovi?’s creation of Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, signature cocktails from the bar, and cocktails he encountered on his travels.

“As a young bartender it wasn’t the easiest to obtain detailed knowledge and information. The amount of books offered were minimal to none, and it was very hard to find an experienced barkeep that would mentor an up-and-comer,” says Božovi?. “This book has everything I wanted when I was starting out in the industry, but it was also written for everyone.”

Barkeep: The Art of Mixology, Bar & Cocktails is available for pre-purchase online via Amazon. The soft cover is $30.29 while the hard cover is $35.00.

About Barkeep

Barkeep is a modern-day bartending anthology that captures the learnings of globally acclaimed bartender and educator, Danilo Božovi?. Its first edition, Barkeep: The Guide to Becoming a Professional Bartender, became a well-worn companion for today’s serious bartender; a one-stop source for history, practical service and expert technique. Launching in early 2022, its second edition, Barkeep: The Art of Mixology, Bar & Cocktails caters to the continued growth and passion for cocktails and spirits, welcoming the budding cocktail enthusiast to dive further into new and esoteric spirits, new craft techniques, and the philosophical and psychological aspects of bartending. The book also includes recipes for easy to make ingredients at home, tiki drinks, and classic and contemporary recipes from around the world.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.