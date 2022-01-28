Netflix Unveils Chilling Poster Art For ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Netflix has unveiled a new poster for their highly anticipated film, ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ The film is the direct, decades-later sequel to Tobe Hooper’s iconic tale of horror, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre.’ Directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano), the film was written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Mark Burnham (Lowlife) will play Old Man Leatherface. Check out the official synopsis and poster art below.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is slated to hit Netflix on February 18th.

Official Synopsis: Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

