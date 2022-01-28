THE MAINE Team Up With TAKING BACK SUNDAY and CHARLOTTE SANDS On “Loved You A Little”

Alt-rockers The Maine have released their new song, “Loved You A Little”, in partnership between their label, 8123 and Photo Finish Records. The catchy new song also features alternative powerhouses Charlotte Sands and Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday.

“Loved You A Little” is a break-up anthem being released just in time for Valentine’s Day. Along with John O’Callaghan’s signature voice, Charlotte and Adam perfectly bounce back and forth off each other creating a musical conversation giving depth to the song. The music video for “Loved You A Little” is shot as though it’s happening in a magazine featuring high energy performances from all three vocalists.

Lead singer John O’Callaghan says, “This song is for anyone feeling like they wasted their time on a feeling. Adam and Charlotte both gave that sentiment more energy than I could have ever imagined and now we get to share it all with you.”

Adam says, “It’s been a privilege to have been able to see and hear the growth The Maine have shown throughout their career, and even more to have all the while call them friends. I’ve always been impressed with how focused and hardworking they are. When they reached out about ‘Loved You A Little,’ I was excited because there was a global pandemic and I needed something to do. What makes me proud of being a part of it is a little of the same things I admire in them rubbed off on me. In a way It helped to remind myself of who I wanted to be when I’d have been hard pressed to feel any further away from that.”

Charlotte adds, “It was such an honor to be a part of “Loved You A Little” and I am still pinching myself at the idea that I’m singing on a song with two of my favorite singers and bands of all time and they’ve both been and continue to be huge inspirations for me as a writer, performer, and artist. John and Adam are two of the best vocalists in existence and I’m thankful to them for trusting me with this song. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The Maine’s pop-tinged rock is on full display as they follow up their most recent album XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time which featured their highest charting radio single “Sticky”, peaking at number 11 on the Alternative Chart (Mediabase).

Charlotte Sands was recently featured in SPIN talking about the viral success of her song “Dress” which has amassed over 1.2 Million views on TikTok. After the whirlwind, Charlotte will be setting out on the road with YUNGBLUD, and will be announcing more 2022 tour dates soon.

Taking Back Sunday’s iconic album Tell All Your Friends is celebrating its 20 year anniversary in 2022, and singer Adam Lazzara has not missed a beat.

The Maine is John O’Callaghan (Lead Vocals, Piano, Rhythm Guitar), Kennedy Brock (Guitar, Back-up Vocals), Jared Monaco (Lead Guitar), Garrett Nickelsen (Bass), and Pat Kirch (Drums, Percussion).

CONNECT WITH THE MAINE:

Website / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / YouTube

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.