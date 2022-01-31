FAME ON FIRE Release Music Video For Latest Single “Plastic Heart”

2022 is setting up to be another landmark year for Florida rockers Fame on Fire with the release of their new single “Plastic Heart.” The band – comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) – spent the last year writing and recording and “Plastic Heart” was one of the first new songs completed from those sessions. The song is now available via all streaming platforms as well as available for digital download here: https://ffm.to/plasticheart.

The band has also released a music video for the new song that visualizes a relationship gone wrong – a sentiment echoed in the song’s lyrics. Check out the video for “Plastic Heart” below:

“’Plastic Heart’ is one of the coolest songs we have ever done. It combines all the elements of what I believe makes us unique. We added in some new flavors too. For instance, starting the song off with rapping and then hitting one of the biggest sounding hooks we’ve ever written. Tagged along with some very specific lyrics, I think the song is in a league of its own compared to anything we have released thus far,” explains frontman Bryan Kuznitz.

The band will be touring extensively in 2022 to support the new single. Fame on Fire was recently announced as direct support opening for Zero 9:36. The 29-stop tour will kick off March 2nd in Cincinnati, OH and conclude April 15th is Nashville, TN. Along the way, the band will make stops New York City, Detroit, MI, Seattle, WA, And Los Angeles, CA to name a few. Tickets for all shows can be found at: https://www.fameonfireband.com.

Fame on Fire Tour Dates w/Zero 9:36

Mar 2nd – Cincinnati, OH – Top Cats

Mar 4th – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Mar 5th – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

Mar 6th – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

Mar 8th – Worcester, MA – Palladium

Mar 9th – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

Mar 11th – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

Mar 12th – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

Mar 13th – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

Mar 15th – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

Mar 18th – Burnsville, MN – The Garage

Mar 19th – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

Mar 20th – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

Mar 21st – Madison, WI – High Noon

Mar 23rd – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Mar 25th – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

Mar 26th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive

Mar 28th – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

Mar 30th – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Apr 1st – Fresno, CA – STRUMMERS

Apr 3rd – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

Apr 4th – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Apr 5th – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

Apr 9th – Houston, TX – The Studio @ Warehouse Live

Apr 11th – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

Apr 13th – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

Apr 14th – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Apr 15th – Nashville, TN High Watt

More information on Fame on Fire’s new album via Hopeless Records will be released in the near future.

ABOUT FAME ON FIRE

Leaving absolutely nothing on the table, Fame on Fire have set out to prove they are more than just a cover band. The band strives to be genre-defying while pushing the boundaries of the relationship between rock, hip hop, and heavy music, by unapologetically being themselves. Showcasing their musical abilities, Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) self-produced, tracked, and mixed their debut album Levels on their own, in the studio they built, laboring over every lyric, chord, beat, and riff, and painstakingly polishing every track. Holding multiple meanings, Levels is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward. This dichotomy defines a band that is not willing to stand still or be complacent, but one that continuously tries to evolve their sound and craft.

