Halsey Announces Dates For 2022 ‘Love and Power Tour’

Multi-platinum, genre-bending artist Halsey announced their Love and Power Tour in support of their critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, today. The tour will kick off on May 17th at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in Palm Beach, FL. The headline run will include shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Governors Ball in New York, and Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL.

The supporting acts on the tour will be Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress (May 17 – June 8) and The Marías and Abby Roberts (June 16 – July 9), with Wolf Alice appearing on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in place of The Marías.

For past purchasers of tickets for the Manic tour, there will be a special presale beginning on Tuesday, February 1st at 10am local time continuing through Thursday, February 3rd at 10pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 4th at 10am local time.

On February 10th, Halsey will headline the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.comArena. Get tickets here!

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour Dates

5/17/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre 5/19/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 5/21/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival 5/24/2022 Nashville, TN FirstBank Amphitheater 5/27/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 5/29/2022 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre 6/1/2022 Boston, MA Xfinity Center 6/3/2022 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 6/5/2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage 6/8/2022 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion 6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball 6/16/2022 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre 6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater 6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl 6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre 6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion 6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion 6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood 7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest 7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre 7/9/2022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

Halsey most recently released her album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries also.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

