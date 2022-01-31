KORN Announces “Requiem Mass” Livestream Event For February 3rd In Celebration of New Album!

Iconic rockers Korn have announced their Requiem Mass; a global event taking place on February 3rd at 8pm PT, the eve of Requiem‘s release. Join the band in honoring the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times, with an intimate ceremony and epic live performance, music directed by Richard Gibbs (Queen of the Damned), unlike you’ve ever seen Korn before, at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles. Only 300 tickets are available to attend this event, only 2 per person, and will be exclusively sold at Amoeba Music on Tuesday, February 1st, and will be first come first served. Tickets are non-transferable and will be registered to your name upon purchase.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed globally for all to experience, directly from the church to Korn’s YouTube channel, in real time and will be rebroadcast on Sunday, February 6th at 10AM PT for international markets.

To attend the event, all guests must wear appropriate black funeral attire and have proof of vaccination (per LA county mandate for indoor events). Korn masks will be provided. Guests are encouraged to bring a token or item of remembrance to honor a loved one who has passed to leave in the casket as part of the ceremony.

Korn also recently shared the second offering from Requiem, “Forgotten,” which arrived with a visualizer created by EFFIXX, who did the VFX work in the video for Korn’s first Requiem single “Start The Healing,” — directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode).

Korn kicks off their 2022 arena tour, produced by Live Nation, on March 4th and will be accompanied by very special guests Chevelle and Code Orange on the 19-date junket. Tickets on sale HERE.

Prior to their headline tour, Korn will be performing four nights with System Of A Down beginning tonight in Phoenix followed by a stop in San Diego on February 1st and two sold-out shows in Los Angeles on February 4th and 5th at Banc Of California stadium. Tickets on sale HERE.

Tune in to the Requiem Mass on February 3rd, pre-order/save Requiem above, see full tour routing, get more album details and information on the band below and stay tuned for more Korn coming soon.

KORN Upcoming 2022 Live Dates

^ = w/ System of a Down

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

1/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

2/1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

2/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

2/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

3/4 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena*

3/5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

3/7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

3/8 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center*

3/10 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena*

3/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

3/13 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena*

3/15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center*

3/16 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

3/19 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena*

3/20 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena*

3/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena*

3/23 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center*

3/25 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center*

3/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

3/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

3/29 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

3/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center*

4/1 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

About Korn:

Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. The FADER notes, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and Korn articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. Korn became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show.”

Since forming, Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of Korn’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.

Connect with Korn:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Website

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.