Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Renewed For Second Season On Paramount+

Paramount+ has officially renewed the hit series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, for a second season. The original drama series, hailing from YELLOWSTONE co-creator and Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, is the service’s second-most-watched original series.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN first launched in November 2021 with TV’s #1 show, YELLOWSTONE, serving as a launchpad airing a special simulcast event for the series’ premiere on Paramount Network. The premiere of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN was the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since the rebrand and cable’s biggest new scripted premiere since YELLOWSTONE in June 2018 with 2.6 million total viewers.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Season one featured an all-star cast, including Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Jeremy Renner, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

“With MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

“MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system, and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for season two,” said Antoine Fuqua, executive producer. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”

“We are thrilled that shows like MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN – original stories with layered characters and important themes – are able to thrive on Paramount+,” said executive producer David C. Glasser. “We can’t wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for season two.”

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

As part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and ViacomCBS, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and 1883 – the YELLOWSTONE origin story currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ – are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear.

The first season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.