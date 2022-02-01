TORI AMOS Announces 2022 North American ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’

A trailblazing musician, author and activist, Tori Amos has announced a massive North American 2022 tour today, with stops in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia and more. Public On Sales for the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ begins Friday, Feb 4 @ 10am local time, with local presales starting earlier in the week. For more information go to toriamos.comThrilled to connect with fans once more, her captivating live show will bring the new album, Ocean to Ocean, to life and include some career-spanning fan favorites. Amos’ NPR Tiny Desk Concert will go up tomorrow, offering an intimate opportunity to experience several new songs live.

Ocean to Ocean was released digitally and on CD in October and had been made available as a beautiful vinyl package last Friday, January 28. The record received widespread acclaim by fans and media alike, with features spanning Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, SPIN and NPR. The record debuted at #2 on the Billboard Current Alternative Albums Chart and #6 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, marking her tenth “Top 10” appearance.

Ocean to Ocean is Amos’ most personal work in years – an album bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic. She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time – but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album Little Earthquakes. The new collection is an expression of kinship and love, of emotional and geographical dislocation. It explores environmental concerns, the restraints of the pandemic for those on the cusp of adulthood, empowerment, loss & healing delivered with Tori’s trademark urgency and passion.

A pioneer across multiple platforms, Tori Amos’ second book RESISTANCE, a New York Times Bestseller, was released in 2020. Unrepentant Geraldines was her eighth studio album to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess debuted at #2 on the Broadway Billboard Chart. Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, she was the first major label artist to offer a single for download, has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced ground-breaking videos throughout her career. In late 2016 she released the title song “Flicker” to the acclaimed Netflix documentary Audrie and Daisy, addressing issues of high school rape. A noted humanitarian, Tori was the first public voice for RAINN(Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), which is the United States’ largest anti-sexual assault organization, and continues to be member of its National Leadership Council.

Tori will be touring North America, UK and Ireland in 2022. For tickets, visit www.toriamos.com.

Ocean to Ocean Tour North American Dates

4/27: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/29: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/30: Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/4: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

5/5: Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

5/6: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

5/8: Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/9: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/14: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/15: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

5/16: Providence, RI @ The Vets

5/18: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

5/21: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

5/24: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

5/25: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

5/26: Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

5/28: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

5/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

5/31: Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

6/2: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/5: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

6/7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/8: Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

6/10: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

6/11: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

6/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

6/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

