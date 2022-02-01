WOLF ALICE Announce Dates For 2022 North American Tour

After a run of sold out North American shows last fall, London, England’s Wolf Alice have announced a second tour in support of their Mercury-prize nominated album Blue Weekend (Dirty Hit/RCA Records). The tour kicks off on March 21st in Atlanta, GA and will make its way around the U.S. and parts of Canada wrapping in Houston, TX on April 16th. Full dates below. Tickets will be available this Friday, February 4th at 10am Local time. These shows are in addition to previously announced dates supporting Harry Styles for a portion of his European tour this summer, as well as joining Halsey and Bleachers for select shows this June.

Blue Weekend is the followup to 2018’s, Mercury-prize winning Visions Of A Life, a record that cemented the band’s position as one of the UK’s most exciting bands, debuting at No. 1 there upon its release. Following an avalanche of critical praise and DSP playlisting across the world, Blue Weekend was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, making Wolf Alice one of the only artists to be nominated for every single album they’ve released. Most recently, the album has garnered two Brit Awards nominations and four NME awards nominations.

Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). It has been a decade since the band began as a duo of Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie, then later expanding to a four-piece, with Joel Amey and Theo Ellis joining the group. Since then, the band saw their 2015 debut album My Love Is Cool soar to #2 on the UK charts, their sophomore album Visions Of A Life win the 2018 Hyundai Mercury prize, and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance.

The band have graced the stage at various worldwide festivals including the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Coachella, and The Governors Ball NY. They played a massive 187 shows on the Visions Of A Life world tour – including a sold out Alexandra Palace, and two sold out dates at Brixton Academy. TV appearances include The Late Late show with James Cordon. Blue Weekend (produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine) sees Wolf Alice embrace a newfound boldness and vulnerability in equal measure.

Wolf Alice North America Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Mon-Mar-21 Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead (Tickets HERE)

Tue-Mar-22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Tickets HERE)

Thu-Mar-24 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony (Tickets HERE)

Fri-Mar-25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (Tickets HERE)

Sat-Mar-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live (Tickets HERE)

Mon-Mar-28 Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre (Tickets HERE)

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto, ON @ Opera House (Tickets HERE)

Wed-Mar-30 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom (Tickets HERE)

Fri-Apr-1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Tickets HERE)

Sat-Apr-2 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation (Tickets HERE)

Tue-Apr-5 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe (Tickets HERE)

Wed-Apr-6 Madison, WI @ Majestic (Tickets HERE)

Fri-Apr-8 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s (Tickets HERE)

Mon-Apr-11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre (Tickets HERE)

Tue-Apr-12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (Tickets HERE)

Thu-Apr-14 Austin, TX @ Emos’ (Tickets HERE)

Fri-Apr-15 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Tickets HERE)

Sat-Apr-16 Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Tickets HERE)

Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

