Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 2022 Induction Nominees!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has released the names of the nominees for the 2022 Induction Class. The nominees for this year are:

Beck Pat Benatar Kate Bush DEVO Duran Duran Eminem Eurythmics Judas Priest Fela Kuti MC5 New York Dolls Dolly Parton Rage Against The Machine Lionel Richie Carly Simon A Tribe Called Quest Dionne Warwick



To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven out of 17 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest. This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame offers fans the opportunity to participate in the Induction selection process with the 2022 Induction Fan Vote sponsored by Ohio. Find It Here. Today through April 29, fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com, or at the museum in Cleveland. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 Inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May 2022. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will take place this fall. The date, venue, and on-sale information will be announced later.

The Nominees were announced on Rock Hall social channels and live on SiriusXM VOLUME channel 106’s “Feedback” morning show with hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski.

Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.

