THE OFFER: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer For Making-Of ‘The Godfather’ Limited Series

Paramount+ has unveiled the teaser trailer for its highly anticipated original limited event series THE OFFER. The teaser trailer was revealed by THE OFFER executive producer and showrunner Nikki Toscano during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation.

THE OFFER will premiere on Thursday, April 28, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The first three episodes of the 10-episode-long series will be available to stream at launch. Following the premiere, the remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

From Paramount Television Studios, THE OFFER is based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The 10-episode event series is created and written by Oscar® and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Player”) and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”), who serves as showrunner. In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar®-winner Albert S. Ruddy (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Longest Yard,” “Hogan’s Heroes”), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif, who also developed the series, serve as executive producers alongside Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”), who also directed the first block of the series.

THE OFFER will also premiere exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in Canada, Latin America, The Nordics and Australia.

