W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint To End U.S. Tour With Show At The Wiltern Theater In LA!

Rock legends W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint, Hollywood’s prodigal sons, are coming home to end their U.S. tour! After selling out the first California show of the U.S. tour in Anaheim, W.A.S.P. annouce a show at The Wiltern on December 11th.
In addition, new shows in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Baltimore, Norfolk, Charlotte and Fresno have been added. General on sale for the new shows will be Friday, Feb 04 at 10am EST.
New shows added to the 40 Years Live World Tour:
Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
Nov 08 – St Louis, MO – The Factory
Nov 15 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
Nov 21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
Nov 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Dec 10 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theater
Dec 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Blackie Lawless commented on the return home to The Wiltern in Los Angeles, “W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint started 40 years ago in Hollywood. We made our bones there, and were leaders of that now legendary 82′ and 83′ Hollywood metal explosion that would go on to shock the rock world. I can think of no better way to end the 40th Anniversary Tour of the U.S, for both bands, then to end this tour where we both started.
Sentimentality aside, this show won’t be just a gig, this will be a once in a lifetime, historic landmark event! Hollywood’s prodigal sons are coming home!”
“40 years ago, we stepped onstage in Hollywood and shared the wild club experience with W.A.S.P.. In 1983, both bands had a hand in bringing this new genre, “Heavy Metal” to Los Angeles. And now we’re back at it again like it was yesterday, except this time we’re playing the legendary Wiltern Theater! This will be a night to remember!” – Joey Vera, Armored Saint
“Super excited that the W.A.S.P. – Armored Saint tour is coming to the awesome Wiltern Theater. The Wiltern is one of my favorite venue’s in L.A. Every show is a memorable one. I expect this one to be more of the same. Let’s sell it out Los Angeles!!!” – John Bush, Armored Saint
June 6th 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world’s band… my band W.A.S.P.
To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Coming along for the trek are L.A.’s ARMORED SAINT, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. And as a special treat, MICHAEL SCHENKER will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows.
Blackie Lawless commenting on the U.S. tour, “For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022… we return.
10 years I’d want, 10 years I’ve cussed, 10 years I’d lust to return…. To my home land… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless.”
Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live
“So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the U.S…. Back to the Beginning. I’m gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody.
W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning.” — Blackie Lawless
W.A.S.P. 40 YEARS LIVE WORLD TOUR 2022 – U.S DATES
30 Oct- Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater
31 Oct – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
03 Nov – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavillion w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
04 Nov – San Antonio, TX – Eaton Arena w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
05 Nov – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
06 Nov – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
09 Nov – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
10 Nov – Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center
11 Nov – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s
12 Nov – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
13 Nov – Pittsburgh, PA – Palace Theater
16 Nov – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
17 Nov – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
18 Nov – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
19 Nov – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
20 Nov – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theater
23 Nov – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
25 Nov – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
26 Nov – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live
29 Nov – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater – SOLD OUT
30 Nov – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs – SOLD OUT
03 Dec – St Charles, IL – Arcada Theater – SOLD OUT
05 Dec – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
07 Dec – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Theater
09 Dec – San Francisco, CA – The Regency
About W.A.S.P.
Few Bands in the history of Rock N’ Roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this Band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the Band’s unique style of Shock and Rock caused Religious organizations, Local City Councils, Parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.
The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.
Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.
https://www.waspnation.com
https://www.facebook.com/W.A.S.P.Nation
https://twitter.com/waspofficial
https://instagram.com/waspnationofficial
https://www.bandsintown.com/a/7553
