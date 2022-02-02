W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint To End U.S. Tour With Show At The Wiltern Theater In LA!

Rock legends W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint, Hollywood’s prodigal sons, are coming home to end their U.S. tour! After selling out the first California show of the U.S. tour in Anaheim, W.A.S.P. annouce a show at The Wiltern on December 11th.

In addition, new shows in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Baltimore, Norfolk, Charlotte and Fresno have been added. General on sale for the new shows will be Friday, Feb 04 at 10am EST.

New shows added to the 40 Years Live World Tour:

Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

Nov 08 – St Louis, MO – The Factory

Nov 15 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Nov 21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Nov 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Dec 10 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theater

Dec 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Blackie Lawless commented on the return home to The Wiltern in Los Angeles, “W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint started 40 years ago in Hollywood. We made our bones there, and were leaders of that now legendary 82′ and 83′ Hollywood metal explosion that would go on to shock the rock world. I can think of no better way to end the 40th Anniversary Tour of the U.S, for both bands, then to end this tour where we both started.

Sentimentality aside, this show won’t be just a gig, this will be a once in a lifetime, historic landmark event! Hollywood’s prodigal sons are coming home!”

“40 years ago, we stepped onstage in Hollywood and shared the wild club experience with W.A.S.P.. In 1983, both bands had a hand in bringing this new genre, “Heavy Metal” to Los Angeles. And now we’re back at it again like it was yesterday, except this time we’re playing the legendary Wiltern Theater! This will be a night to remember!” – Joey Vera, Armored Saint

“Super excited that the W.A.S.P. – Armored Saint tour is coming to the awesome Wiltern Theater. The Wiltern is one of my favorite venue’s in L.A. Every show is a memorable one. I expect this one to be more of the same. Let’s sell it out Los Angeles!!!” – John Bush, Armored Saint

June 6th 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world’s band… my band W.A.S.P.

To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Coming along for the trek are L.A.’s ARMORED SAINT, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. And as a special treat, MICHAEL SCHENKER will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows.

Blackie Lawless commenting on the U.S. tour, “For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022… we return.

10 years I’d want, 10 years I’ve cussed, 10 years I’d lust to return…. To my home land… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless.”

Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live

“So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the U.S…. Back to the Beginning. I’m gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody.

W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning.” — Blackie Lawless