Dark Sky Films Unveils Trailer and Poster Art For ‘Take Back The Night’ Thriller!

Dark Sky Films has unleashed the official trailer and poster art for the upcoming suspense thriller, ‘Take Back The Night.’ Fueled by formidable female talent both in front of and behind the camera, the film is slated to hit to select theaters and digital platforms on March 4th, 2022.

Directed by Gia Elliot, the film stars Emma Fitzpatrick (The Social Network, In Time), Angela Gulner (GLOW) Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies, Billions), and Sibongile Mlambo (Teen Wolf, Lovecraft Country).

Official Synopsis: Finding herself the victim of a violent monster attack, Jane launches a vigilante campaign to hunt the beast that tried to kill her. Jane’s efforts intensify, but her troubling history of drug use and mental illness bubbles to the surface causing her family, community, and authorities to question the authenticity of her account. Suddenly alone in her fight, Jane starts to doubt her own memory of the attack…to doubt if Monster exists at all.

Critics have been unanimous in their praise. Sean Parker of Horror Obsessive said, “TAKE BACK THE NIGHT had me glued to my seat. I couldn’t put it out of my mind even after I began to watch another movie.” Eric Li of Scariest Things hailed the film’s “standout acting performances and emotional resonance,” and said, “Keep an eye on Gia Elliot, as this first feature bodes well for future work as a new director.” Dread Central’s Chloé Gold said, “TAKE BACK THE NIGHT puts a spotlight on the demoralizing and optimism-killing process of seeking justice and coping with trauma after being assaulted – with an even more horrifying twist.”

