NHC (Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney) Release Debut EP ‘Intakes & Outtakes’

Supergroup NHC — composed of beloved musicians Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney — are thrilled to announce the release of their debut EP Intakes & Outtakes today. In addition to two new tracks, the Los Angeles-based group is sharing two covers, “Something About You” originally by Level 42, and “Fearless” originally by Pink Floyd. The EP continues the sonic trajectory that the band laid down over four original songs released last year, showcasing each of these players at their absolute best, and featuring Hawkins on lead vocals/drums, Navarro on guitar, and Chaney on bass.

– –CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO INTAKES & OUTTAKES – –

About the EP, Navarro said “I’m really proud of this collection of songs as they really showcase the range that we like to explore collectively.” Chaney added, “this is a great batch of songs that covers an amalgamation of our combined styles and influences”

“If you can’t see the connection between what we do, what Pink Floyd does, and what Level 42 did well then you’re just not getting it. We had tons of fun as usual creating these little gems,” Hawkins concured about the choice of covers.

NHC is the result of pure, unharnessed creativity and the world’s biggest Mutual Appreciation Society; the guys – who all knew each other socially as staples of the Los Angeles rock world – came together over the last year and just played, giving themselves no rules or limits. For Hawkins, who had played alongside Chaney in the mid-90’s in Alanis Morissette’s band, it was a chance to play with the one and only Dave Navarro, whom Hawkins calls “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock.” For Navarro, it was an awakening of everything he loved about playing – feeling his own playing had plateaued, NHC’s song creation brought him back to his instrument in new and inspiring ways.

Indeed, “new and inspiring” are the best adjectives to describe these three legends when they are together in the same room. Often finishing each other’s sentences, the trio have found unfettered joy working on music together, and could not be more excited to get this project out into the world.

Last year the supergroup debuted with tracks “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On” soon to be followed by “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes.” These songs lead to the band’s first headlining show at the Troubadour last November, selling out instantly.

‘Intakes & Outtakes’ Tracklisting:

“One and the Same” “I Could Be Someone Else” “Something About You” “Fearless”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.