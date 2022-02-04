Official Trailer Revealed For Survival Thriller ‘GOLD’ Starring Zac Efron

The official trailer for director Anthony Hayes’ highly anticipated drama, ‘GOLD,’ has been released. Written by Anthony Hayes and Polly Smyth, the film stars Zac Efron, Susie Porter and Anthony Hayes.

The film centers around two drifters traveling through the desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs, and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

‘Gold’ will premiere exclusively in theaters on March 11th, 2022 vis Screen Media.

