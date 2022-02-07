FAMILY SQUARES: Screen Media Unveils New Trailer and Artwork For All-Star Dramedy!

Screen Media has unveiled a new trailer and poster art for their upcoming quarantine comedy/drama, FAMILY SQUARES. With an all-star ensemble cast, the film portrays how a family attempts to come together through Zoom during a difficult time.

Written and directed by Stephanie Laing (Veep), who was inspired after not being able to be with her mother as she passed, the film stars Ann Dowd (Hereditary), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Judy Greer (Archer), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Margot Martindale (August: Osage County), Sam Richardson (Veep), Timothy Simons (Veep), June Squibb (Nebraska), Casey Wilson (Saturday Night Live), Scott MacArthur (Halloween Kills), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Jessica Miesel (The Resident), Maclaren Laing, and Henry Winkler (Happy Days).

Screen Media is releasing the film in theaters and on-demand on February 25th.

SYNOPSIS: The Worths are a family portrait of dysfunction. When Grandma Mabel dies suddenly, they must set aside their differences and come together. Mayhem quickly ensues as long buried family secrets bubble to the surface with a shocking revelation. But, as they begin to find their way back to each other, they soon realize that while you can’t choose your family, you can choose to be friends with them.

