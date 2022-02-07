‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ — Prime Video Debuts Official Trailer and Artwork for Upcoming Fourth Season!

Prime Video released the official trailer and artwork for the long-awaited fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The fourth season makes its highly anticipated debut on February 18th, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

Synopsis: It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

The edgy, uncompromising, and hilarious new season includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.

