MAMMOTH WVH Releases Music Video For “Epiphany” Single

On the heels of the two recent #1 singles at Active Rock Radio “Distance” and “Don’t Back Down,” a GRAMMY nomination (Best Rock Song for “Distance”) and two IHeart Radio Award nominations (Rock Artist Of The Year & Best New Rock Artist), Mammoth WVH has released an official music video for “Epiphany” – the third single from their self-titled debut. “Epiphany” is currently in the Top 15 at Active Rock radio and moving towards bringing band mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen his third Top 10 single.

The single version of “Epiphany” was recently released on Spotify and can be found here. The music video is a live performance compilation that was filmed at two headline shows last October and one of the shows opening for Guns N’ Roses last September. The video showcases the Mammoth WVH live band that consists of Wolfgang Van Halen on vocals/keyboards/guitars, Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan on guitars, Ronnie Ficarro on bass and Garrett Whitlock on drums.

The official video for “Epiphany” can be seen below!

“’Epiphany’ is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen. “The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour.”

Mammoth WVH is getting ready to head out on the road in support of their self-titled debut. The band is teaming up with Dirty Honey to bring their high-octane rock’n’roll out on a 33-date co-headline North American tour entitled The “Young Guns” tour. The Young Guns tour kicks off on February 20th in Denver, CO and runs through April 12th where it wraps up in Atlanta, GA. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, New York, NY and Orlando, FL to name a few cities and will see the bands alternating the closing slot nightly. Tickets for all dates are on sale now and can be purchased at http://younggunstour.komi.io/.

Dates for the “Young Guns” tour are as follows:

FEBRUARY

20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

22 Revolution, Boise, ID

24 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV

25 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

27 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno, NV

MARCH

1 House of Blues, San Diego,

2 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

4 The Marquee, Tempe, AZ

5 Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA

9 House of Blues, Dallas, TX

10 Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

12 Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK

13 Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

15 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

16 House of Blues, Chicago, IL

18 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

20 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

21 Piere’s, Fort Wayne, IN

23 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

24 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT

26 Big Night Live, Boston, MA

27 Toad’s Place, New Haven, CT

28 Webster Hall, New York, NY

30 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

31 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

APRIL

1 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

9 The Plant, Dothan, AL

10 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

12 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

About Mammoth WVH:

First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album – released June 11, 2021, via EX1 Records as a part of his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang prepares to step into the spotlight with his own brand – Mammoth WVH – for the very first time now.

