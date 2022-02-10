ORGY Announces Dates and Special Guests For ‘Revival Tour’

ORGY announces Revival Tour, starting March 19 in Las Vegas. Founding member, vocalist Jay Gordon affirms “So excited to hit stages all over America at last! ORGY will be playing with some really cool artists. We are excited to come and show people how fucking happy we are that the world is experiencing live music again!! ORGY will be playing some new material that we are so excited to bring to the masses. We put a lot of heart and soul into these tracks and people will see that in our performances as well.”

With new members joining and combining their respective talents building a new and improved band, this transformation reestablishes ORGY in the hard rock and metal scene.

Jay Gordon further states: “This Covid shit is crazy too so we are taking extra care of our minds and bodies so that the energy level is at the highest and that will show when you see our performances. We ask that everyone coming to the shows is responsible enough to mask up and test before seeing any live entertainment globally and to respect the health of others as well as the artist’s that you are coming to see. Everyone needs to take precautions to help fight this awful Corona virus every step of the way. Test frequently for everyone’s sake!. See u soon!!”

ORGY – Revival Tour with special guests September Mourning, Death Valley High, Black Satellite



Tickets HERE 3.19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Usual Place (no September Mourning)



Tickets HERE 3.20 – Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock (no September Mourning)



Tickets HERE 3.23 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live



Tickets HERE 3.24 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar



Tickets HERE 3.27 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Concert Venue



Tickets HERE 3.28 – Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s



Tickets HERE 3.30 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works



https://wl.seetickets.us/event/ORGY/465608?afflky=Reverb 3.31 – Reading, PA – Reverb



Tickets HERE 4.01 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault



Tickets HERE 4.02 – Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon



Tickets HERE 4.03 – Parsippany, NJ – Dark Side of the Con (with September Mourning only)



https://www.ticketweb.com/event/orgy-september-mourning-death-valley-the-chancetickets/11756415?pl=chance 4.05 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

4.06 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

Tickets HERE

ORGY – Revival Tour with special guests Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High, Black Satellite



Tickets HERE 4.08 – Akron, OH – Empire Concert Club



Tickets HERE 4.09 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar



https://www.ticketweb.com/event/orgy-black-satellite-death-valley-the-token-lounge-tickets/11760195?pl=token 4.10 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge



https://www.ticketweb.com/event/orgy-oh-the-horror-death-the-forge-tickets/11759185 4.12 – Joliet, IL – The Forge



Tickets HERE 4.13 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre



Tickets HERE 4.15 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios



Tickets HERE 4.16 – Denver, CO – The Venue



Tickets HERE 4.17 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater



Tickets HERE 4.19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joes



https://www.ticketweb.com/event/orgy-oh-the-horror-death-peavine-taphouse-tickets/11758935 4.21 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse



Tickets HERE 4.22 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post



Tickets HERE 4.23 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

4.24 – West Hollywood, CA – The Rainbow – 50th Anniversary

w/Steel Panther, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Orgy – Free Show!

About ORGY:

ORGY spawned from the late 1990’s Goth music scene with their incredible remake of New Order’s “Blue Monday.” Upon release the track sold over one million copies and has sold more than

20 million copies to date. In late 2005, after the release of Punk Statik Paranoia via D1 Music and Associates, their independent DVD TRANS GLOBAL SPECTACLE via D1 Music /DLC Records, and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Jay Gordon (vocals) decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again in support of ORGY’s fans. Jay found himself with the task of finding new members. First, Jay selected North Carolina native and guitarist Carlton Bost to join the ranks of ORGY. Carlton is known for his previous synth guitar work in art-rock band Deadsy, as well as for being the current guitar player for classic synth band Berlin. Other bands Carlton has been a member of, or played for, include The Dreaming, Lunarclick, 16 Volt, Tim Skold, and his own solo project Shades of Scar. Additionally, he works as a producer, writer, and re-mixer for various other artists.

ORGY Bassist, studio musician and live session performer Nic Speck came to Los Angeles via upstate New York and Miami, FL. Multi-talented Guitarist / Bass player Creighton Emrick, formerly with Vegas in Space and a host of rock bands in LA and Ohio joined the band. Creighton adds another layer of unique synth guitar sounds and melodies to ORGY’s music.

Newest member, Hungarian born drummer Marton Veress, joined ORGY in 2019, just in time for the Pretty in Kink Tour 2019. He was formerly a member of Hungary’s leading metal band Pokolgép, joining when he was only 18 years old. He toured Central Europe headlining major festivals and venues between 2011 and 2014. In 2012 Marton received a merit scholarship to the world famous Drummers Collective in New York City and formed Armageddon. A few years later, Marton took his backpack without knowing anyone, he moved to LA. He soon met Jake Pitts from Black Veil Brides and his wife Inna and he joined their band, Aelonia. Marton’s influences include such drummers as John Bonham, Mike Portnoy, Joey Jordison, Luke Holland, Adam Gray, Mike Johnston, Tony Royster and many more. He enjoys and appreciates all genres of music but he is coming from a strong rock and metal background.

After several years of releasing earworm singles to the masses, ORGY has proven their long-lasting potency with a refreshed line-up and sound. The modern incarnation of ORGY has been transformed and sees the band poised to re-establish themselves in the EDM, industrial and hard rock scenes. Make no mistake about it, the ORGY brand is not going away anytime soon. As long as the fans demand new music and tours, the band is ready, willing and able to fill their request.

In 2020, ORGY released a video for “Spells,” a track mixed by Eric Racy and mastered by Howie Weinberg. This newer sound for ORGY has great lyrics, melodies, and guitars.

ORGY is:

Jay Gordon – Vocals

Carlton Bost – Guitar/Vocals

Nic Speck – Bass/Vocals

Creighton Emrick – Guitar/Vocals

Marton Veress – Drums

