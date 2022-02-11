COREY TAYLOR Releases ‘On the Dark Side’ Cover, Announces ‘CMFB… Sides’ Solo EP

Slipknot frontman, best-selling author and solo artist Corey Taylor has released a hard rockin’ version of John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band’s iconic 1983 song, “On the Dark Side.”

The release serves as the lead single from his upcoming EP CMFB… Sides, which is slated to arrive Feb. 25 via Roadrunner Records.

The ferocious EP is a robust collection of nine tracks, featuring a mix of acoustic versions of previously released tracks “Halfway Down” and “Kansas,” a live Stone Sour medley, and covers of songs by Metallica, Eddie Money, Dead Boys, KISS and more.

Check out the lyric video, album artwork and tracking listing for below.

‘CMFB… Sides’ Tracklisting:

01. “Holier Than Thou” (Metallica cover)

02. “All This And More” (Dead Boys cover)

03. “Kansas” (acoustic)

04. “Shakin'” (Eddie Money cover)

05. “Home/Zzyzx” (live Stone Sour medley)

06. “Lunatic Fringe” (Red Rider cover)

07. “Got To Choose” (KISS cover)

08. “Halfway Down” (acoustic)

09. “On The Dark Side” (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band cover)

