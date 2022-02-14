FX Presents “Saint’s on Crenshaw” Pop-Up Event In LA Celebrating ‘Snowfall’ Season 5!

To celebrate the Season 5 launch of Snowfall, FX is proud to present Saint’s on Crenshaw – a weekend-long, community-powered pop-up in the heart of South Los Angeles. The free pop up will be held at Vector 90 (3423 W. 43rd Place Los Angeles, CA 90008) and open to the public from 10am – 5pm on February 19 – 20, 2022. Snowfall premieres its fifth, high-stakes season on Wednesday February 23rd at 10p ET/PT on FX.

Inspired by main character “Franklin Saint’s” Los Angeles roots and burgeoning real estate business in Season 5, Saint’s on Crenshaw will feature pop-up storefronts from local Black-owned small businesses. The storefronts will feature products from local fashion, retail, jewelry, and plant brands including Bricks & Wood , Post21 , JéBlanc , and Queen LA , as well as artwork from DomoINK. After browsing the shops, fans can refuel with grab-and-go food and beverages from Hank’s Mini Market , Harun , and Crenshaw Juice Co .

In addition to supporting local Black-owned small businesses, FX is proud to collaborate with community organizations Vector90 and the non-profit Destination Crenshaw . Both organizations will set up shop inside “Franklin’s Office” at the event to support guests eager to flex their entrepreneurial skill set. FX will also provide a donation to Destination Crenshaw in support of their mission to boost economic development, job creation, and environmental healing of the South L.A. community while elevating Black art and culture.

Radio station KJLH will promote Saint’s on Crenshaw by showcasing Black small business partners via the KJLH Black Business Directory, sponsored by Snowfall. The Black Business Directory can be found on the KJLH App and on https://kjlhradio.com/ .

Saint’s on Crenshaw is a free, reservation only event. Please note that attendance is limited to adults 18+. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis through the link below. Fans are encouraged to come as early as possible within their selected time slot. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fx-snowfall-presents-saints-on-crenshaw-a-community-pop-up-registration-254986530577

FX and Snowfall do not make any claims or endorsements in relation to the aforementioned businesses.

Saint’s On Crenshaw

WHEN:

Saturday, February 19th from 10am – 5pm

Sunday, February 20th from 10am – 5pm

WHERE:

Vector 90

3423 W. 43rd Place

Los Angeles, CA 90008

TICKETS

Reservations are required for this complimentary, COVID 19-safe experience. Fans can register for a designated time slot using the link HERE .

HEALTH & SAFETY:

Policies and procedures:

All staff and crew will be screened daily and tested as per the local guidelines. Masks will be mandatory for all staff and guests at all times. Temperature will be checked upon arrival.

What’s expected of attendees:

All guests must wear masks at all times for the duration of the experience.

About Snowfall Season 5

It’s the summer of 1986 in the fifth season of Snowfall. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.

The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.