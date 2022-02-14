Ray LaMontagne Announces ‘The Monovision Tour’ With Special Guest Sierra Ferrell

Grammy Award winning artist LaMontagne announces The MONOVISION Tour with special guest Sierra Ferrell. Ray and his trio hit the road this Spring to perform live for the first time the songs from his album MONOVISION as well as hits from across his catalog.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on May 3rd at The Masonic in San Francisco making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma, Austin, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Charleston at N Charleston PAC on June 5th.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting February 18th at 10am local time on raylamontagne.com

THE MONOVISION TOUR DATES 2022:

May-03-22 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May-04-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

May-06-22 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

May-07-22 Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre +

May-08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May-10-22 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

May-12-22 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May-13-22 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

May-14-22 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater#

May-16-22 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

May-18-22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium#

May-19-22 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

May-20-22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre#

May-21-22 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre *

May-23-22 St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre#

May-24-22 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

May-26-22 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

May-27-22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

May-28-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center#

May-29-22 Akron, OH – Akron Civic

May-31-22 Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

Jun-01-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Jun-03-22 Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Jun-05-22 Charleston, SC – N Charleston PAC

*Sierra Ferrell not appearing

^ Not a Live Nation date

# Co-produced with venue

+ Co-produced with Nederlander

MONOVISION includes breakout songs such as “I Was Born To Love You” and the #1 AAA radio single “Strong Enough”. The 10-track album sees Ray not only writing and producing the album once again but also includes added duties of engineering as well as performing all the instruments for the tracks.

Upon release of the album, critics raved about the album. The Associated Press called the album, “stunningly refreshing,” while No Depression said MONOVISION is “one that best represents his artistic core,” and American Songwriter states, “Both LaMontagne’s craftsmanship in the composition of these songs and his easygoing, unaccompanied playing will come as comfort food to established followers who should welcome this most organic return to his roots.” Internationally, MOJO’s 4 star review claimed MONOVISION is “further proof LaMontagne is among the finest singers of his generation” while Uncut Magazine gave the album 7 out of 10 rating.

Ray LaMontagne has released 8 studio albums, 6 of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.”

Each release from his catalog over the last 16 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Ray’s vast sonic catalog has been called everything from “a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format,” from Entertainment Weekly to “epic and magical,” from Rolling Stone and “gorgeous and ambitious,” from Esquire. NPR’s All Things Considered said that Ray throughout the course of his career “has continued to push himself in different directions,” while People called Ray a “marvel of nature.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.