Bill Hader’s ‘BARRY’ To Return For Third Season On April 24th

The Emmy® winning dark comedy series BARRY, starring Emmy® winner Bill Hader, returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Alec Berg (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) and Hader (“Saturday Night Live”) are co-creators, executive producers, directors and writers.

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

The Emmy® nominated and winning cast regulars include: Stephen Root (HBO’s “Perry Mason”) as Monroe Fuches, Barry’s former handler currently in hiding; Sarah Goldberg (“Hindsight”) as Sally, Barry’s girlfriend in the midst of launching her first TV series; Anthony Carrigan (“Gotham”) as Noho Hank, head of the Chechen mob in LA; and Emmy® winner Henry Winkler (“Arrested Development”) as Gene Cousineau, Barry’s former acting teacher who is in mourning over the loss of his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss. Returning for season three as a cast regular is Sarah Burns (HBO’s “Enlightened”) as Detective Mae Dunn. Returning recurring cast includes D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) as Natalie Greer and Michael Irby (HBO’s “True Detective”; Mayans M.C.) as Cristobal.

The first two seasons of BARRY received a total of thirty Emmy® nominations and six Emmys® including: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler); Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Season three of BARRY was created, written and directed by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; executive produced by Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino. Additional season three writers include: Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff.

