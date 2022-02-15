W.A.S.P. Announce the Postponement and Rescheduling of the 2022 European Tour

W.A.S.P. will be postponing the European 40th Anniversary Tour scheduled for Spring of 2022. With great disappointment, because of the world wide covid pandemic, the band are forced to postpone the tour until Spring of 2023.
The new European dates for the continuation of the 40th Anniversary World Tour have been rescheduled for March, April and May of 2023. Those new dates are available to view at WASPNation.com/tour. Please check those new dates to find the dates and venues near you. All tickets previously purchased for the 2022 tour will be valid at the rescheduled 2023 shows.
All dates for the U.S. 2022 – 40th Anniversary Tour will go on as scheduled.
We at W.A.S.P. Nation thank you for all your support and understanding.Blackie Lawless commenting on rescheduling the 2022 European tour, “With enormous frustration I’m forced to announce W.A.S.P. must postpone the 2022 European leg of the 40th Anniversary World Tour. This hideous pandemic that’s striped people of their freedom and lives, that’s caused countless artist’s to cancel or postpone shows for years, once again has reared its vicious head to claim us… again! For years we’ve worked really hard to make this tour our celebration, for not only for the fans, but for all of us involved. I’m sad, mad, tired and pissed off, but I’ll quote from the great W.E. Henley’s poem Invictus, “My Head is Bloody, But Unbowed”. That’s what I want from all of you, to go beyond this place of pain and loss, and NEVER bow to this THING! Our U.S. dates will continue as planned – BUT – WE WILL see you all next year Europe!!!”
W.A.S.P. 40 YEARS LIVE WORLD TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN DATES
March 17th 2023 – England, Manchester – Academy
March 18th 2023 – England, Wolverhampton – Steel Mill
March 19th 2023 – England, Nottingham – Rock City
March 21st 2023 – Scotland, Glasgow – O2 Academy
March 22nd 2023 – England, Newcastle – O2 City Hall
March 23rd 2023 – England, Bristol – O2 Academy
March 24th 2023 – England, London – Roundhouse
March 25th 2023 – Ireland, Dublin – National Stadium
March 26th 2023 – N. Ireland, Belfast – Ulster Hall
March 28th 2023 – Russia, Moscow – 1930 Moscow
March 29th 2023 – Russia, Moscow – 1930 Moscow
March 30th 2023 – Russia, St. Petersburg – Giant Hall
April 8th 2023 – Netherlands, Eindhoven – Effenaar
April 9th 2023 – Denmark, Cophenhagen – Amager Bio
April 11th 2023 – Sweden, Malmo – Moriskan
April 13th 2023 – Finland, Tampere – Pakkahuone
April 14th 2023 – Finland, Helsinki – Kulttuuritalo
April 15th 2023 – Finland, Oulu – Teatria
April 16th 2023 – Sweden, Umea – Idum
April 18th 2023 – Sweden, Sundsvall – Sporthallen
April 19th 2023 – Sweden, Gavle – Gasklockan
April 20th 2023 – Sweden, Eskilstuna – Lokomotivet
April 21st 2023 – Sweden, Karlstadt – Nojesfabriken
April 22nd 2023 – Sweden, Stockholm – Stora Fallan
April 23rd 2023 – Sweden, Huskvarna – People’s Park
April 25th 2023 – Norway, Oslo – Rockefeller
April 26th 2023 – Norway, Oslo – Rockefeller
April 27th 2023 – Sweden, Norrkoping – Flygeln
April 28th 2023 – Sweden, Kalmar – Kalmarsalen
April 29th 2023 – Sweden, Gothenburg – Tradgarn
May 1st 2023 – Germany, Bremen – Aladin Music Hall
May 2nd 2023 – Germany, Mannheim – Capitol
May 3rd 2023 – Germany, Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle
May 4th 2023 – Germany, Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
May 5th 2023 – Germany, Saarbrucken – Garage
May 6th 2023 – Germany, Geiselwind – Music Halle
May 7th 2023 – Germany, Munich – Backstage Werk
May 10th 2023 – Switzerland, Zurich – Komplex 457
May 11th 2023 – Switzerland, Laussane – Les Docks
May 12th 2023 – Italy, Milan – Live Club
May 13th 2023 – Italy, Padova – Padova Hall
May 17th 2023 – Romania, Bucharest – Arenele Romane
May 18th 2023 – Bulgaria, Sofia – Arena Sofia
About W.A.S.P.
The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.
Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.
