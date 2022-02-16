Buckcherry Roll Out “54321” Video; Announce April/May 2022 Tour Dates

Buckcherry premiere today the fifth video from their ninth studio album, Hellbound, for the track “54321.”

The video, shot on tour dates in Dallas and Oklahoma City, was directed by KasterTroy. The video follows clips shot for the tracks “So Hott,” “Hellbound,” “Wasting No More Time,” and “Gun.”

Also today, the band announces Leg 3 of the 2022 Hellbound tour, starting in Des Plaines, Illinois on April 29.

The dates follow the January/February co-headline run with The Lacs and the upcoming March/April dates supporting Alice Cooper. The 18-date tour features support from Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco on 15 of the shows. The band will continue to tour in support of Hellbound through the fall of 2022. VIP packages will be available for all shows.

BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:

WITH BLACKTOP MOJO + SUMO CYCO:

4/29 — Des Plaines, IL — Des Plaines Theater

4/30 — Kansasville, WI — 1175

5/1 — Bloomington, IL—Castle Theater

5/3 — Indianapolis, IN—Hi Fi (The Annex)

5/4 — Lexington, KY—Manchester Music Hall

5/6 — St. Charles, IL—Arcada Theater

5/7 — Flint, MI—Machine Shop

5/8 — Horseheads, NY—The L Live

5/10 — Hermon, ME—Morgan Hill Event Center

5/11 — Portland, ME—Aura

5/13 — Rochester, NY—Montage Music Hall

5/14 — Leesburg, VA—Tally HO

5/16 — Murrells Inlet, SC—Suck Bang Blow

5/17 — Black Mountain, NC — Silverados

5/18 — Athens, GA—Georgia Theater

5/20 — Birmingham, AL—Iron City*

5/21 — Jackson, MS—Hal and Mals*

5/22 — TBA

*—Buckcherry only

