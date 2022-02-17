BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Rollback Netcode Arrives April 2022

Arc System Works America, Inc. has confirmed that Rollback Netcode support for the popular 2D crossover fighting game, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, will arrive in April 2022 on Steam® and PlayStation®4, with a public test for the Steam version beginning February 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM PST.

Fans will find Rollback Netcode enhancements to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’s online play helpful for control inputs and allowing players across multiple regions to battle it out together with smooth matches. Those who own the Steam version can take advantage of the Beta Testing period on Feb. 23 onward and experience the implementation of Rollback Netcode first hand.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be available with Rollback Netcode in April 2022 for both Steam® and PlayStation®4. More game information is available on the Arc System Works official website.

About BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle brings dream matches through its roster of characters that have never before been gathered in a single 2D fighting game. Featuring fighters pulled from the BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH EXE: LATE, Arcana Heart, RWBY, Senran Kagura Estival Versus, and Akatsuki Blitzkampf universes, Cross Tag Battle‘s 2v2 tag based combat is perfect for fans of the genre.

About Arc System Works America

Arc System Works America (ASW America), the North American branch of Arc System Works, is the premier publisher and developer of the widely popular Guilty Gear and BlazBlue franchises. Deep rooted in the communities it builds, ASW America strives to bring unforgettable experiences to its passionate fanbase.

