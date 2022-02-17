“YO! MTV RAPS” Revival Headed To Paramount+; Battle Rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts To Host!

Paramount+ has revealed renowned battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts will host the return of the trailblazing hip-hop series YO! MTV RAPS. From MTV Entertainment Studios, the reimagined global iteration will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, and lifestyle content, and serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop. As previously announced, the series will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service is available.

After its debut 33 years ago on August 6, 1988, YO! MTV RAPS became the premier destination for all things hip hop. The advent of the series coincided with the rise in hip hop and was crucial to the growth in popularity of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater hip-hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.

“YO! MTV RAPS is truly one of the most groundbreaking, iconic music series to date. The wildly popular franchise introduced hip hop to the world and along the way helped launch the careers of countless artists,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer, music, Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount. “Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts are the perfect pair to bring new life and energy to our storied past, as we merge the show’s legacy with the fresh faces of hip hop’s present and future, taking YO! worldwide to a whole new generation of fans on Paramount+.”

Reggie “Conceited” Sergile, is a multifaceted artist best known for being a battle rapper in the SMACK/URL circuit and as one of the recurring cast members of the hit franchise “Wild ‘N Out.” Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., he earned his fame in the critically acclaimed “Motherland of Urban Renaissance” in Harlem, N.Y. His first major-league battle took place in fall of 2009 alongside battle rap legends such as Murda Mook and Loaded Lux’s at the Lion’s Den. He’s lauded for his new-school style of uncontested delivery, continuous bars and lyrical ability. Across all social platforms he has surpassed more than 30 million online views and plans to innovate the underground hip-hop battle scene with influence. In February 2020, Conceited began hosting the MTV internet series “Sneaker Wars,” posted on the “Wild ‘N Out” YouTube channel.

Hailing from Philadelphia, DJ Diamond Kuts is the first female mixer to have a DJ slot on Philly radio, along with being the official DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles. Over her career she’s had the honor of DJing for political campaigns, including President Barack Obama. Diamond has toured with various artists, such as Nicki Minaj, and has appeared on and worked for numerous television networks and shows such as BET, “Good Morning America,” and others. Diamond has been featured on worldwide promo campaigns for NYX cosmetics and DOVE and produced music for chart-topping artists and Disney Records. She continues to be a bright beacon for women, and a proven tastemaker with a progressive ear, having discovered artists like Lil Uzi Vert before his rise to international fame.

Executive producers for the series include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is head of production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as executive producers for MTV.

