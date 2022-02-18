DIAMANTE Releases New Music Video For Reinvigoration of “American Dream” Featuring LIT

Undeniable rock chanteuse DIAMANTE has dropped a fresh reimagination of her album title track “American Dream” featuring rock band Lit (out via Anti-Heroine). Speaking on today’s release, DIAMANTE commented:

“To me, Lit exudes that American rock n’ roll spirit, so I couldn’t think of any better band to feature on this new take of my song ‘American Dream’! I’m really honored they said yes to being a part of this, and I love that they made this version completely their own, down to the detail that the song was recorded in Nashville.”

Prior to today, DIAMANTE released “Difícil De Amar”, the Spanish version of her heartbreaking single “Unlovable” which together has totaled nearly 1 million views on YouTube. Fans also have their chance to see DIAMANTE hit the stage in Anaheim on March 29 at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA, and March 30 at The Viper Room in Los Angeles, CA before hitting the road on The Revolution’s Live Tour with Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless. Watch the video for “American Dream” feat. LIT below!

Fans can also see DIAMANTE hit the stage on The Revolution’s Live Tour with Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless this spring. Click here for ticket information

The Revolution’s Live Tour Dates

April 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

April 2 – Boise, ID – Extramile Arena

April 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

April 6 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

April 8 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

April 9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

April 12 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

April 14 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

April 15 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

April 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

April 18 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

April 20 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

April 22 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

April 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 26 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

April 28 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena

April 29 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Banks Arena

April 30 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

May 3 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 7 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 20 – Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway

ABOUT DIAMANTE

With a show-stopping voice, runway-ready fashion swagger, and an empowering message, the Boston-raised and Los Angeles-based Mexican-Italian-American siren brings new fire to rock and alternative music.

Diamante spent her teenage years cutting her teeth at local gigs on the Sunset Strip to become the powerhouse performer she is today. A disciple of both P!nk and Guns N’ Roses who doesn’t fall into rockstar excess or even sport tattoos, she devoted every waking minute to honing a signature “hard rock sound with a modern alternative edge.” This unique and undeniable approach caught the attention of Better Noise Music who signed her in 2015. She hit the studio with super producer Howard Benson [My Chemical Romance, Halestorm, Kelly Clarkson] to record what would become her full-length debut, ‘Coming In Hot’.

Now three years later, and after extensive touring with bands like Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Chevelle, and Shinedown… Diamante is in full force shining brighter than ever before. In 2019, Diamante reunited with Howard Benson along with Neil Sanderson of Judge & Jury as an independent artist to make her sophomore album, ‘American Dream’. Diamante capitalized on her newfound ultimate creative freedom and independence by being her own CEO throughout every facet of the album process. On working with Benson and Sanderson, Diamante praises that they were instrumental in “bringing my stories to life and pushing me to embrace my vulnerabilities”. With her most recent music video for “Unlovable”, she has also previously shared smash hits such as fan-favorites “Ghost Myself”, “Serves You Right”, the beautiful reimagination of Goo Goo Dolls classic “Iris” (featuring Breaking Benjamin), and “I Love Myself For Hating You”.

‘American Dream’ shows exponential growth from ‘Coming In Hot’ sonically and in its raw authenticity, proving now more than ever that Diamante’s fearlessness to bare her soul in her music is what truly sets her apart.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.