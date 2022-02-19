WHISKEY MYERS To Release Self-Produced Sixth Studio Album ‘Tornillo’ In July

For genre-bending band Whiskey Myers, 2019’s self-titled and self-produced album offered a watershed moment. With Rolling Stone raving that the “irresistible” album was “the record the band was poised to make” while declaring them “the new torch bearers for Southern music” in a story titled “How Whiskey Myers Won Over Mick Jagger and Made the Album of Their Career;” Billboard and No Depression naming the album to best-of-the-year lists; 41,000 first week album sales; and the project debuting atop both the Country and Americana album charts (as well as at No. 2 on the Rock charts, behind only a re-release of The Beatles’ Abbey Road), the band celebrated mainstream success a decade in the making.

Now, after spending 21 days isolated at the 2,300-acre Sonic Ranch studio deep in the heart of their native Texas, just miles from the U.S./Mexico border, the Gold-certified renegades have doubled down on what they do best: sharing honest truths with no-holds-barred instrumentation, letting the self-produced music speak for itself. Yet with Tornillo, named for the border town that is home to the pecan orchard-filled recording complex and set for release on July 29 via their own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers, the six-piece band has taken their solid decade-plus foundation and pushed themself to further explore new sonic landscapes.

“It’s going to have a little bit different sound,” lead singer Cody Cannon shared recently with Outsider. “It’s still Whiskey Myers at its core, but it’s kind of fresh… We did a lot of bass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do. Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff, and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, old rock and roll.

“We’re going to bend [genre] even more, I think, with this new record,” he continued. “It’s all over the place. But that’s fun, right? I hate the whole ‘Put it in a box. You gotta be this.’ … That’s not art to me. I love the idea of just doing, really, whatever you feel. It comes out a certain way because that’s just how it comes out. Whiskey Myers never really tried to be a certain way. It’s just how we are. So I think that’s really the whole thing about music, or the beauty about music; it’s just that freedom to create.”

Tornillo as a whole does exactly that, drawing as much inspiration from Nirvana as from Waylon Jennings – even adding the legendary McCrary Sisters’ gospel influence to the project on background vocals. With Cannon leading the way on songwriting, the album also features writes from lead guitarist John Jeffers and fellow bandmembers Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent, as well as rising singer/songwriter Aaron Raitiere (Anderson East, Oak Ridge Boys, A Star is Born).

The first taste of that new music comes today via lead single “John Wayne” and album intro “Tornillo,” both available everywhere now with the album itself available for pre-order and pre-save HERE.

Fans also have the chance to hear the new music live with today’s announcement of the 41-date Tornillo Tour, launching in April and running through August. The tour builds upon the growing success of the road warriors’ consistently sold-out shows, offering capacities upwards of 5,000 – 10,000 fans in cities including Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and more, plus the band’s debut at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this fall.

Tickets to all headlining dates are on sale to the general public Thursday, Feb, 23 at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com, with presale access available for members of the “Official Whiskey Myers Fans” Facebook page beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, Spotify will give the band’s biggest fans on the platform early access beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Whiskey Myers also recently announced that their personally curated Firewater Music Festival will return for a second year, taking place Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2022 just outside Kansas City. For more information and to purchase ticket packages, visit FirewaterMusicFestival.com.

For the most up-to-date information on the forthcoming album and all tour dates, visit WhiskeyMyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

Tornillo Track Listing

Songwriters in parentheses; lyrics & liner notes available HERE

Tornillo John Wayne (Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent) Antioch (Cody Cannon) Feet’s (Cody Cannon) Whole World Gone Crazy (John Jeffers) For The Kids (Cody Cannon) The Wolf (Cody Cannon) Mission To Mars (Cody Cannon, Aaron Raitiere) Bad Medicine (Cody Cannon) Heavy On Me (John Jeffers) Other Side (Cody Cannon) Heart Of Stone (Cody Cannon)

Tornillo Tour Dates

Featuring Shane Smith & The Saints on all dates except where otherwise noted, with additional support from Goodbye June, 49 Winchester, Read Southall Band, Brent Cobb & Jamestown Revival; visit WhiskeyMyers.com for specific date information

April 23+ Beaumont, Texas | South East Texas Crawfish Festival

April 29 Worcester, Mass. | The Palladium

April 30 Wallingford, Conn. | Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 1 Coraopolis, Penn. | Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

May 4 Charlottesville, Va. | Ting Pavilion

May 5 Salem, Va. | Salem Civic Center

May 6 Atlanta, Ga. | Coca-Cola Roxy

May 7 Southaven, Miss. | Landers Center

May 12 Wichita, Kan. | WAVE

May 13 Oklahoma City, Okla. | Zoo Amphitheatre

May 14 Rogers, Ark. | Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

May 19 Columbus, Ohio | KEMBA Live!

May 20 Indianapolis, Ind. | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 21 Sterling Heights, Mich. | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

May 22 Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 3+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

June 4+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

June 8 Cedar Rapids, Iowa | McGrath Amphitheatre

June 9 Maryland Heights, Mo. | Saint Louis Music Park

June 10 Camdenton, Mo. | Ozarks Amphitheater

June 11 Council Bluffs, Iowa | Westfair Amphitheatre

June 15 Cincinnati, Ohio | ICON Music Center Festival Park

June 16 Asheville, N.C. | Rabbit Rabbit

June 17*+ Manchester, Tenn. | Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 18 Brandon, Miss. | Brandon Amphitheater

July 7 North Charleston, S.C. | Firefly Distillery

July 8 Charlotte, N.C. | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9 Raleigh, N.C. | Red Hat Amphitheater

July 10 Portsmouth, Va. | Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 12 Manteo, N.C. | Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 14 Dothan, Ala. | National Peanut Festival Site

July 15 Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa Riverfront Park

July 16 Pompano Beach, Fla. | Pompano Beach Amphitheater

July 17 St. Augustine, Fla. | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 29 + Corpus Christi, Texas | Concrete Street Amphitheater

August 4 Missoula, Mont. | Big Sky Amphitheater

August 5 Billings, Mont. | Magic City Blues Festival

August 7 Boise, Idaho | Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

August 11 Grand Junction, Colo. | Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

August 12 Sandy, Utah | Sandy Amphitheater

August 13 Cheyenne, Wyo. | The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch

* denotes Whiskey Myers is part of a larger festival lineup; all others are headlining dates

+ Shane Smith & The Saints will not appear on these dates

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their forthcoming self-produced album, Tornillo, set for release July 29, follows their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records. WHISKEY MYERS debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). Their previous album, Mud, reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”

