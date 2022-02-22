Comedian JOHN MULANEY Announces Second Leg of 2022 ‘From Scratch’ Tour

Award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney announced 16 additional shows on the second leg of his John Mulaney: From Scratch tour including stops in Portland, Seattle, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and more. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins on March 11th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre making stops across North America in Orlando, Savannah, Syracuse, before wrapping up with a newly added date in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on September 24th. This latest announcement follows the addition of a third show, due to popular demand, in both New York and Chicago. Mulaney is returning to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday, February 26th.
TICKETS: General on sale for tickets stars Friday, February 25th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.
JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH TOUR DATES:
Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*
Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena (LATE SHOW)*
Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)*
Sun Mar 20 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center
Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center (LATE)
Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
Sun Apr 17 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sun Apr 17 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (LATE SHOW)
Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Thu Apr 28 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre – ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND
Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
Tue May 3 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sun May 15 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena
Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena
Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fri Jun 18 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Fri Jun 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden – ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND
Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Thu Jul 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sat Jul 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center – ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND
Fri Jul 22 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center – JUST ANNOUNCED
Sat Jul 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre – JUST ANNOUNCED
Fri Aug 05 — Washington, DC — Merriweather Post Pavilion – JUST ANNOUNCED
Sat Aug 06 — Washington, DC — Merriweather Post Pavilion – JUST ANNOUNCED
Fri Aug 12 — Portland, OR — Moda Center – JUST ANNOUNCED
Sat Aug 13 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre – JUST ANNOUNCED
Fri Aug 19 — Madison, WI — Alliant Energy Center – JUST ANNOUNCED
Sat Aug 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fisherv Forum – JUST ANNOUNCED
Sun Aug 21 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park – JUST ANNOUNCED
Thu Aug 25 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium – JUST ANNOUNCED*
Fri Aug 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium – JUST ANNOUNCED*
Fri Sep 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Fri Sep 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW)
Thur Sep 22 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena — JUST ANNOUNCED*
Fri Sep 23 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ANNOUNCED
Sat Sep 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena – JUST ANNOUNCED
* Not a Live Nation Date
About John Mulaney
John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.
In 2018, he traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” Starting March 2022, he’ll be touring with his newest hour John Mulaney: From Scratch.
John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday, February 26. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.
He also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.
In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.
