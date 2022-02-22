Gera MX Announces Dates For ‘444 Tour’

Billboard’s Latin Artist On The Rise Gera MX has announced his 444 Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on May 15th at Buckhead in Atlanta making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Neptune on July 8th.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 25th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official card of the Triple 4 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 12PM local time until Thursday, February 24 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

444 TOUR DATES:

Sun May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

Wed May 18 – New York, NY – Warsaw

Thu May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sun May 22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed May 25 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri May 27 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts

Sat May 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Tue May 31 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

Wed Jun 01 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu Jun 23 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Sat Jun 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sun Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Tue Jun 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Jun 29 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Thu Jun 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Sat Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Jul 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tue Jul 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Thu Jul 07 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Fri Jul 08 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

ABOUT GERA MX

Gerardo Daniel Torres, better known as Gera Mx, is the most influential Mexican rapper nowadays. His trajectory speaks for itself. In just a few years, he went from playing small venues to performing at Plaza Condesa (CDMX) and major festivals such as Vive Latino (2020) and Tecate Pal Norte (2021). He will be embarking in his first US national tour with Live Nation this upcoming May. His lyrics have a singular signature style; while he mostly speaks about his experience in the streets, he gives an elegant and elevated undertone to it. His main music genre is Hip Hop but still keeps it quite versatile. Gera Mx can work with any beat and turn it into a hit, from the most Californian boombap to a cumbia. Nothing seems to be a challenge for him; the huge number of listenings and collabs in El Vicio y la Fama (2019) are a result of his hard work and dedication.

In 2021, he released in collaboration with Christian Nodal the massive world hit “Botella Tras Botella” which reached 700 million streams on Spotify and 400 million plays on YouTube on its release date. Leading the charts with the #1 spot with the most viewed music video in Mexico on YouTube, the song also made it on YouTube’s Global Top 100, #1 on Billboard and it’s part of many of top hit playlists in Mexico. In addition to being on the cover of platforms such as Deezer and Spotify, the song got awarded with Diamond Record and Double Platinum Record in Mexico and Central America, plus 7x Multiplatinum in the US.

