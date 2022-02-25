Former NFL Lineman JOE BARKSDALE Releases New Single “I Need Love”

Singer-songwriter and producer Joe Barksdale has released another brand new single, “I Need Love”, off his new album titled Yours Truly; set to release this summer. Yours Truly features 16 tracks in his signature style, a unique blend of blues, soul, jazz, and rock, with Barksdale handling guitar, electronic drums, and lead vocals.

When asked about his new single, Barksdale states, “As human beings, we all need to love and be loved. This is a song about the human condition. Love is at the root of all of our decisions. This song is admission to what we all long for.”

During his eight-year NFL career, Barksdale made his music debut with the release of his first album Butterflies, Rainbows, & Moonbeams in 2017. Following his retirement in 2019, Barksdale relocated to Austin, TX to pursue music full-time and released his EP Electric Soul (2019), which was produced by the legendary Narada Michael Walden, and another full-length album titled R&B(eats), Vol. 1.

2021 found Barksdale releasing a staggering amount of new music – four full-length albums to date: Omari, The Kyber Tapes, Walton, and Marshall. Yours Truly follows these up as his eighth and most personal album yet.

Throughout his life, Barksdale has faced many obstacles related to his mental health, including depression, long undiagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder, and a childhood peppered with abuse, rejection, and neglect. He fosters awareness to tackle the stigma surrounding mental illness — including publicly sharing his own experience of 20+ years silently suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts — to encourage others to seek help.

Barksdale refuses to limit himself to just one creative outlet. He is an avid journaler and poet and relishes his role as “Tech Lord of the Sith”, producing quick, irreverent product review videos on his YouTube channel. Most recently, he’s started performing stand-up comedy on stages across the country. To date, he has performed over 100 sets, has headlined shows, and is about to complete his first special.

For more information, please visit: www.josephbarksdale.com.

