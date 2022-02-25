THE HAUNT Announce U.S. Tour Dates In Support of The HU

S. Florida alt-pop rock outfit The Haunt have announced a 28-date U.S. Tour as direct support for Mongolian folk rock and heavy metal band The HU.
Kicking off April 16 at Humphrey’s by the Bay in San Diego, the ‘Black Thunder Tour‘ traverses the entire U.S., visiting all new cities from the run they did with The HU in the fall.
Comprised of Anastasia Haunt (lead singer), Maxamillion Haunt (guitarist, singer, and producer), Nick Lewert (drummer and producer), and bassist Nat Smallish, the band is riding a strong wave of support from press, radio and DSPs while also being tapped to contribute their original song “Hollywood” to the Hulu Original Film ‘PLAN B,’ which was directed by Natalie Morales (of Parks and Rec) and stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, who wore a Haunt t-shirt in the film’s opening sequence.
The quartet will be showcasing material from their recently released Social Intercourse EP (featuring the breakout song, “Love You Better”), which Alternative Press dubbed, “Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” while introducing brand new material from their forthcoming debut album co-produced by the band along with Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft (of Escape The Fate, who’s worked with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Ashley Tisdale), mega-hit production crew The Stereotypes (Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Bruno Mars) and Grammy Award nominated producer Brandon Friesen (The Kooks, Sum 41, Three Days Grace), who helped craft the scintillating tension propelling The Haunt’s hit anthem, “Make Me King.”
The HU ‘Black Thunder Tour’ with The Haunt
April 16 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys by the Bay
April 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
April 19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
April 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
April 23 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
April 25 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
April 26 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
April 28 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
April 29 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
April 30 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM
May 02 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center
May 03 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
May 04 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
May 06 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
May 07 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
May 08 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
May 09 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
May 11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
May 13 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
May 14 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
May 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
May 17 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
May 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
May 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
May 21 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
May 25 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
May 26 – Little Rock, AR – Little Rock Music Hall
May 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
