THE HAUNT Announce U.S. Tour Dates In Support of The HU

S. Florida alt-pop rock outfit The Haunt have announced a 28-date U.S. Tour as direct support for Mongolian folk rock and heavy metal band The HU.

Kicking off April 16 at Humphrey’s by the Bay in San Diego, the ‘Black Thunder Tour‘ traverses the entire U.S., visiting all new cities from the run they did with The HU in the fall.

Comprised of Anastasia Haunt (lead singer), Maxamillion Haunt (guitarist, singer, and producer), Nick Lewert (drummer and producer), and bassist Nat Smallish, the band is riding a strong wave of support from press, radio and DSPs while also being tapped to contribute their original song “Hollywood” to the Hulu Original Film ‘PLAN B,’ which was directed by Natalie Morales (of Parks and Rec) and stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, who wore a Haunt t-shirt in the film’s opening sequence.

The quartet will be showcasing material from their recently released Social Intercourse EP (featuring the breakout song, “Love You Better”), which Alternative Press dubbed, “Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” while introducing brand new material from their forthcoming debut album co-produced by the band along with Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft (of Escape The Fate, who’s worked with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Ashley Tisdale), mega-hit production crew The Stereotypes (Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Bruno Mars) and Grammy Award nominated producer Brandon Friesen (The Kooks, Sum 41, Three Days Grace), who helped craft the scintillating tension propelling The Haunt’s hit anthem, “Make Me King.”

The HU ‘Black Thunder Tour’ with The Haunt

April 16 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys by the Bay

April 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

April 19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

April 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

April 23 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

April 25 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

April 26 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

April 28 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

April 29 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

April 30 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

May 02 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

May 03 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

May 04 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

May 06 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

May 07 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

May 08 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

May 09 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

May 11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

May 13 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

May 14 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

May 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

May 17 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

May 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

May 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 21 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

May 25 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

May 26 – Little Rock, AR – Little Rock Music Hall

May 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

https://linktr.ee/thehaunt

http://www.thehauntband.com

http://twitter.com/WeAreTheHaunt

https://www.tiktok.com/@wearethehaunt

http://www.instagram.com/wearethehaunt

http://www.facebook.com/pg/WeAreTheHaunt

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.